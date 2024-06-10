David Poms Named to San Fernando Valley Business Journal "Valley 200" for Sixth Consecutive Year

David Poms Named to San Fernando Valley Business Journal "Valley 200" Distinction for Sixth Consecutive Year

CALABASAS, CA, US, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poms & Associates, an independent, full-service insurance brokerage and risk management firm, is proud to announce that its founder and president, David Poms, has been named to the San Fernando Valley Business Journal's (SFVBJ) prestigious "Valley 200”.

Between both the “Valley 200” and the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “LA 500,” it is the sixth consecutive year David Poms has been recognized by the Business Journals as an exceptional and influential leader in the community.

The "Valley 200" list is an annual compilation by the SFVBJ. "They are the leaders we depend on, the ones whose work – whether at the office or in nonprofits or in other ways –improve our community and make our local economy sturdier," Charles Crumpley of SFVBJ said in 2022 of the distinctive honors.

Under David Poms' leadership, Poms & Associates Insurance Brokers, LLC has grown to be one of the top 50 privately held brokerage firms in the United States, with annual revenue exceeding $50 million. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Calabasas, CA, the company now operates eight offices across four states, including California, New Mexico, and Ohio. Among its notable clients is the California Joint Powers Insurance Authority.

In addition to his professional achievements, David Poms was inducted into Insurance Business America’s 2020 Hall of Fame, acknowledging his significant contributions to the insurance industry. He also serves on the board of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation, further showcasing his commitment to supporting impactful initiatives beyond his business endeavors.

David Poms' dedication to community service is equally commendable. He actively supports several organizations, including Chaminade College Preparatory, City of Hope, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and SafeSport. His engagement with these causes highlights his ongoing commitment to giving back and improving the lives of others.

"It is an honor to continuously be recognized among such distinguished leaders in our community," said David Poms. "This acknowledgment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Poms & Associates team. We remain committed to providing exceptional service to our clients and making a positive impact in our community."

For more information about Poms & Associates, visit https://pomsassoc.com/.

About Poms & Associates

Poms & Associates Insurance Brokers, LLC is a leading independent, full-service insurance brokerage and risk management firm with a proven track record of delivering innovative and customized solutions to businesses in high-risk industries. Founded in 1991, the company operates on the premise that knowledge is the best insurance. Poms & Associates offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including property and casualty insurance for commercial organizations and public entities, risk control, human resources and employee benefits, and private services for high-net-worth individuals. Recognized as one of the top 50 independent brokerage firms in the U.S. Poms & Associates is headquartered in Calabasas, CA, with branch offices in Los Angeles, Sacramento, the San Francisco Bay Area, Albuquerque, NM, and Dayton, OH. For more information, visit https://pomsassoc.com/.

