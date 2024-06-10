Platform Screen Door System Market Set to Cross $1.01 Billion Globally by 2026 with a Steady 5.2% CAGR - Insights by AMR

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Platform Screen Door System Market by Product Type (Full Height, Semi Height and Half Height) and Application (Metro, Airport and Bus Stop): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017–2026." According to the report, the global platform screen door system industry generated $630.00 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $1.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2026.

Platform screen door systems are a type of automatic gates which are installed at different transit stations such as metro stations, bus stop and airports. Platform screen doors installed at these transit stations acts as a barrier between the passengers and the vehicle propulsion area to ensure the safety and security of passengers. Platform screen doors have found a wider application at different transit stations to reduce suicides and several other activities, which can harm an individual.

Increase in infrastructure development and technology upgradation has supplemented the growth of the global platform screen door system market. Different countries have made investments for the installation of platform screen door system at their transit stations. Most of the transit stations have full height platform screen door system installed to reduce the chances of human error while based on the observation; the half height platform screen door system market is expected to register a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔-

Based on product type, the full height segment contributed to the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than half of the global platform screen door system market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to the factor that full height doors are used to segregate the platform from the track to ensure passenger safety as well as provide a better aesthetic view of platform along with optimizing platform air conditioning. However, the half height segment is expected to register the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟔% from 2020 to 2026. The half- height platform screen doors help in proper ventilation within the transit stations, which drive the growth of the segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

Based on application, the metro segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, holding more than four-fifths of the global platform screen door system market, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Platform screen doors systems are widely adopted by metros as it increases the aesthetics of the platform. However, the airport segment is estimated to portray the highest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟓% during the forecast period. The platform screen doors at the airports are used to differentiate between the departure and arrival terminals of the airport, which drives the segment growth.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the global platform screen door system market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries are more inclined towards the adoption of latest technologies and continuously upgrading their infrastructure. This factor drives the growth of the market in this region. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2026. This is due to rise in investments to upgrade the existing infrastructure in LAMEA region. Moreover, North America is anticipated to portray the 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟏% by 2026.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Shanghai Jiacheng Railway International

Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Faiveley Transport

Gilgen Door Systems AG.

Fangda Group

Horton Automatics

Panasonic Corporation

Manusa

Stanley Access Technologies LLC.

Westinghouse Electric Corpora.

The global platform screen door system market has been supplemented by factors such as the rising need for public safety and massive transportation infrastructure developments. Moreover, high capital requirement and refurbishment of existing safety system are the factors that hamper the growth of the global platforms screen door system market. However, rise in demand for safe, secure, & efficient transport system and improvement in railway infrastructure in developing countries are the factors that increase the demand for platform screen doors to be installed at transit stations; thus, leading to the growth of the global platform screen door system market.

