Platform Screen Door System Market Set to Cross $1.01 Billion Globally by 2026 with a Steady 5.2% CAGR - Insights by AMR

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Platform Screen Door System Market by Product Type (Full Height, Semi Height and Half Height) and Application (Metro, Airport and Bus Stop): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017โ€“2026." According to the report, the global platform screen door system industry generated $630.00 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $1.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2026.

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐š๐ ๐ž๐ฌ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06532

Platform screen door systems are a type of automatic gates which are installed at different transit stations such as metro stations, bus stop and airports. Platform screen doors installed at these transit stations acts as a barrier between the passengers and the vehicle propulsion area to ensure the safety and security of passengers. Platform screen doors have found a wider application at different transit stations to reduce suicides and several other activities, which can harm an individual.

Increase in infrastructure development and technology upgradation has supplemented the growth of the global platform screen door system market. Different countries have made investments for the installation of platform screen door system at their transit stations. Most of the transit stations have full height platform screen door system installed to reduce the chances of human error while based on the observation; the half height platform screen door system market is expected to register a lucrative growth during the forecast period.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฐ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”-

Based on product type, the full height segment contributed to the largest share in 2017, accounting for more than half of the global platform screen door system market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to the factor that full height doors are used to segregate the platform from the track to ensure passenger safety as well as provide a better aesthetic view of platform along with optimizing platform air conditioning. However, the half height segment is expected to register the highest ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ”% from 2020 to 2026. The half- height platform screen doors help in proper ventilation within the transit stations, which drive the growth of the segment.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ญ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฐ: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/platform-screen-door-system-market/purchase-options

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐ž๐ญ๐ซ๐จ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฐ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐-

Based on application, the metro segment accounted for the largest share in 2017, holding more than four-fifths of the global platform screen door system market, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Platform screen doors systems are widely adopted by metros as it increases the aesthetics of the platform. However, the airport segment is estimated to portray the highest ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ“% during the forecast period. The platform screen doors at the airports are used to differentiate between the departure and arrival terminals of the airport, which drives the segment growth.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ฅ, ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ”-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the global platform screen door system market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries are more inclined towards the adoption of latest technologies and continuously upgrading their infrastructure. This factor drives the growth of the market in this region. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2026. This is due to rise in investments to upgrade the existing infrastructure in LAMEA region. Moreover, North America is anticipated to portray the ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ% by 2026.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ-

Shanghai Jiacheng Railway International

Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Faiveley Transport

Gilgen Door Systems AG.

Fangda Group

Horton Automatics

Panasonic Corporation

Manusa

Stanley Access Technologies LLC.

Westinghouse Electric Corpora.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06532

The global platform screen door system market has been supplemented by factors such as the rising need for public safety and massive transportation infrastructure developments. Moreover, high capital requirement and refurbishment of existing safety system are the factors that hamper the growth of the global platforms screen door system market. However, rise in demand for safe, secure, & efficient transport system and improvement in railway infrastructure in developing countries are the factors that increase the demand for platform screen doors to be installed at transit stations; thus, leading to the growth of the global platform screen door system market.

๐’๐ข๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐š๐ซ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐–๐ž ๐‡๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž & ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-bus-door-system-market-A06270 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-door-trims-market-A07235 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bus-door-system-market-A07200 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032