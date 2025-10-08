Global AI in Video Games Market Worth $1.1 Billion in 2022, Expected to Hit $11.4 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " AI in Video Games Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service) Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Gesture Control, and Others) Genre (Action, Adventure, Puzzle, Simulation, Role Playing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global AI in video games industry generated $1084.96 million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $11424.79 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 26.8% from 2023 to 2032.With the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the gaming industry has been revolutionized. AI is widely used by game developers to enhance various aspects of game design and development.Prime determinants of growthThe AI in video games market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to Increased processing power, Emergence of high bandwidth network connectivity and upsurge in the penetration of smartphones. Moreover, the emergence of 5G network and continuous demand for 3D games is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the AI in video games market during the forecast period. On the contrary, and increase in complexity and lack of expertise are the restraint for AI in video games market growth during the forecast period.Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/225874 Covid-19 ScenarioThe pandemic highlighted the importance of AI in the gaming industry, leading to increased investment in AI research and development. Game studios and tech companies directed resources toward advancing AI technologies for gaming. Moreover, as more players spent time playing games during lockdowns, AI-powered features such as personalized content recommendations, dynamic difficulty adjustment, and adaptive gameplay became essential for keeping players engaged and immersed in games.Overall, with the increased player base, data analytics powered by AI became crucial. Game publishers and developers leveraged AI to analyze player behavior, preferences, and spending habits, enabling data-driven decision-making for content updates, in-game monetization, and marketing strategies.Therefore, COVID-19 had a positive impact on the AI in video games market.The hardware segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global AI in video games market revenue, this is attributed to the fact that gaming hardware manufacturers are leveraging AI to gain a competitive edge by offering innovative and feature-rich products that appeal to a broader audience. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.1% from 2023 to 2032, This is due to the fact that AI-driven animation tools are advancing, allowing for more natural and life like character movements and expressions. Furthermore, the gaming industry focus on delivering high-quality content and immersive experiences drives the adoption of AI tools for content creation and optimization.Buy this Complete Report (409 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:The action segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on genre, the action segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global AI in video games market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because AI-powered systems analyze a player's skill level and adjust the game's difficulty accordingly. This ensures that action games remain enjoyable for both casual and hardcore gamers. However, the role playing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.0% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the fact that AI-driven economies in role playing games simulate supply and demand, affecting in-game prices and availability of items. This adds depth to the game's economic systems, encouraging players to engage in trading and crafting activities.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global AI in video games revenue, owing to the early adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and the high demand for video games across the North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.3% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing investments by companies and governments for the implementation of advanced technologies such as AI and robotics.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/225874 Leading Market Players: -UbisoftGoogle DeepMindInworld AINVIDIA CorporationUnity TechnologiesLatitude.ioElectronic Arts Inc.PrometheanAI Inc.Rockstar GamesSideFXThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global AI in video games market. These players have adopted different strategies such as partnership, product launch, and expansion to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Browse More Trending Reports :Cloud Data Security MarketWorkflow Management Systems MarketSurface Computing MarketOnline Language Learning Platform MarketAmbient Intelligence MarketAI in Video Games MarketCommerce Cloud MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.