IoT Device Management Industry Set to Expand at 30.2% CAGR, Reaching $29.5 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ IoT Device Management Market By Component (Solution, Service), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprise (SMEs)), By End User (Retail, Healthcare, Transportation, Manufacturing, Utilities, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." The iot device management market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $29.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2023 to 2032.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13166 In the IoT device management market, connected device administration, provisioning, tracking, and diagnostics are all necessary for fault replication and corrective actions. The implementation of 5G networks and their support for massive IoT, combined with Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), along with the complete growth of IoT networks and systems, as well as rise in concerns over network security, increase in need to monitor the health of IoT devices, and other key factors, all of which have an impact on the total IoT device management market. Moreover, IoT device management platforms provide data gathering and analysis. Moreover, due to the advancement of innovative technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, the IoT device management industry has experienced a revolution. These technologies have helped IoT device management solutions become more sophisticated, scalable, and secure. The need for effective IoT device management has risen due to the rapid growth of connected devices. Another element influencing the growth of market revenue is the demand for IoT devices, data, and privacy security. It is now more crucial than ever to implement strong security measures in IoT device management, due to the increase in cyberattacks and data breaches. More people are expected to choose cloud based IoT device management solutions, which provide greater scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, helping to further accelerate the market revenue growth.Moreover, factors such as the rise in adoption of IoT devices, and growth in need of data security and privacy primarily drive the growth of the IoT device management market. However, inconsistency in the IoT standards for compatibility hamper market growth to some extent. Moreover, rise in adoption of cloud base devices is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.On the basis of component, solution segment dominated the IoT device management market size in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years owing to enable remote configuration of settings such as network parameters, software updates, thresholds, and behavior customization propels the market growth significantly. However, the service segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to provide reliable, secure, and efficient service offerings that meet the needs of both customers and providers.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iot-device-management-market/purchase-options Region wise, the IoT device management market share was dominated by North America in 2022 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of industry 4.0 and other emerging technologies in varied industry applications has led to a considerable rise in demand for IoT device management solutions for improved digital systems. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in the number of digital transformation initiatives with growth in adoption of advanced technology, such as cloud computing, and data analytics drives the need for IoT device management solutions, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, and India.The industry for IoT device management has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The demand for IoT devices has expanded across many industries as a result of a global trend toward remote work and the rise in reliance on digital solutions. IoT devices are embraced by businesses more frequently to support applications such as remote monitoring, asset tracking, and automation. This has increased the requirement for these devices to be managed and secured effectively. Moreover, the pandemic has driven the adoption of IoT devices and solutions, fueling growth in the IoT device management industry. Organizations have looked for effective ways to remotely monitor, operate, and upgrade these devices, which has led to opportunities for device management platforms and services. Furthermore, the demand for comprehensive device management solutions is fueled by the urgent requirement for strong security measures to safeguard sensitive data acquired by IoT devices. The IoT device management market has faced difficulties as a result of the pandemic. IoT device availability and delivery have been hindered by the disruption in global supply chains and manufacturing procedures, which has slowed down deployments. In addition, many organizations have experienced budgetary restrictions as a result of the pandemic, which is anticipated to slow down investments in IoT device management systems. However, the long-term picture for the IoT device management industry is expected to be promising as the world progressively recovers from the pandemic and businesses continue to embrace digital transformation.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :By component, the solution segment led the IoT device management market analysis in terms of revenue in 2022.By enterprise size, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth for IoT device management market growth.By end user, the manufacturing led the IoT device management market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming year.By region, North America generated the highest revenue for IoT device management market forecast.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13166 The key players profiled in the IoT device management industry analysis are Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Ptc, Inc., Telit, Smith Micro Software, Inc., Aeris, Advantech Co., Ltd., Enhanced Telecommunications, Bosch.Io Gmbh. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the IoT device management industry. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

