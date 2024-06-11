Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Report

Iron Deficiency Anemia companies are Akebia Therapeutics, Vifor Pharma, Vifor Pharma, American Regent, MegaPro Biomedical, Nemysis, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Iron Deficiency Anemia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Iron Deficiency Anemia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Iron Deficiency Anemia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Report:

The Iron Deficiency Anemia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

The market size of Iron deficiency Anemia (IDA) in the 7MM was around USD 1,400 million in 2023. The market is anticipated to witness a substantial positive shift owing to better uptake of existing drugs, the expected market launch of one-time gene therapies, and raised awareness.

The United States accounts for the largest market size (~78%) of Iron deficiency Anemia, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Owing to the most economical and effective medication, Oral Ferrous Products (OFPs) such as ferrous sulphate, ferrous fumarate, ferrous gluconate are the most common treatment options currently prescribed for the treatment of IDA. However, OFPs are contributing only around 10-15% of the total IDA market size mainly due to the dominance of generics of OFPs and also the low adherence rate mainly due to gastrointestinal side effects.

In the initial stages (mainly in mild to moderate IDA), patients are often prescribed oral iron supplements; these supplements can be tablets, pills, or syrups. There are several oral iron over-the-counter (OTC) medications available in the market. In 2019, the FDA approved ACCRUFER for the treatment of iron deficiency in adults who had discontinued prior oral ferrous product treatment due to lack of efficacy or inability to tolerate oral iron replacement products. Previously, the FDA has also approved the AURYXIA in 2017 for the treatment of IDA in adult patients with CKD not on dialysis who were intolerant of or have had an inadequate therapeutic response to oral iron supplements.

However, the adherence rate of the patients toward oral iron is low, thereby, intravenous iron is suggested as the best option. The options for intravenous iron are INJECTAFER, VENOFER, FERAHEME, and others. However, they often hamper the quality of life of patients and patients might have to visit the clinics for each administration.

Rockwell Medical began commercializing TRIFERIC (dialysate) and TRIFERIC AVNU (intravenous) in the United States in the second half of 2019 and in early 2021, respectively. Due to its limited market adoption, unfavorable reimbursement, and absence of interest from other companies to license or acquire TRIFERIC despite Rockwell’s significant effort to partner the program, Rockwell Medical discontinued its NDA for TRIFERIC and TRIFERIC AVNU in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The entry of new oral iron supplements having fewer side effects, an increase in the number of IDA patients mainly due to general lifestyle changes and also due to risk factors like malaria are some of the major factors expected to contribute in the growth of the IDA market. Whereas extensive usage of OTC medications, availability of generics, the economic burden to the patients, and lack of robust pipeline might hinder the market growth of IDA.

Key Iron Deficiency Anemia Companies: Akebia Therapeutics, Shield Therapeutics, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacosmos Therapeutics, Vifor Pharma, Vifor Pharma, American Regent, MegaPro Biomedical, Nemysis, and others

Key Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapies: MPB-1514 (IOP Injection), IDAX (IHAT-02), FERACCRU/ACCRUFeR (Ferric Maltol/ ST10), MONOFER (Iron Isomaltoside 1000/ Monoferric/ ferricderisomaltose/ NS-32), and others

The United States accounted for the largest market size of Iron deficiency Anemia, around USD 1,200 million, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2023, among EU4 and the UK, UK had the highest market share, followed by Germany, while France occupied the bottom of the ladder.

DelveInsight has accessed that Oral Ferrous Products (OFPs) generated a revenue of nearly USD 80 million in 7MM in 2023. Of all these OFP’s, ferrous sulphate generated the highest revenue in 2023.

Companies like Akebia Therapeutics (Keryx Biopharmaceuticals)/Japan Tobacco (its subsidiary Torii Pharmaceutical) and Shield Therapeutics/Norgine BV have entered the IDA arena, which was previously dominated by OTC/RX OFP's and IV irons, to meet the need for a better in terms of safety and efficacy and more convenient oral medication for IDA patients.

The Iron Deficiency Anemia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Iron Deficiency Anemia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Iron Deficiency Anemia market dynamics.

Iron Deficiency Anemia Overview

Iron deficiency anemia (IDA) is the most prevalent form of anemia, occurring when the body lacks sufficient iron necessary for hemoglobin production. Hemoglobin is crucial for transporting oxygen throughout the body, so insufficient iron levels hinder oxygen delivery. IDA severity can vary, ranging from mild to moderate or severe, depending on the extent of iron deficiency.

Diagnosing anemia typically begins with a complete blood count (CBC) test, followed by further blood analyses to assess severity and identify underlying causes. These additional tests may include evaluating iron levels, ferritin, and total iron-binding capacity, as well as examining reticulocyte counts and peripheral smears. If gastrointestinal bleeding is suspected, procedures such as fecal occult blood tests, upper endoscopy, and colonoscopy may be recommended. Additional tests for inflammation markers, nutrient levels, and bone marrow health may also be conducted to determine the underlying cause of the anemia.

The Iron Deficiency Anemia report provides comprehensive insights into its pathophysiology, diagnostic methods, and detailed treatment algorithms, alongside real-world scenarios outlining a patient's journey from symptom onset through diagnosis and treatment.



Iron Deficiency Anemia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

In the United States, the total prevalent cases were around 9,510,600 cases in 2023.

Among EU4 and the UK, UK accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of Iron deficiency Anemia, whereas France accounts for the least number of diagnosed cases.

DelveInsight’s consultant estimates that out of the diagnosed prevalent cases of Iron deficiency Anemia patient pool, two-thirds cases are mild.

It has been observed that Iron deficiency Anemia was more prevalent in female than male in 2023, accounting for ~65% of the cases.

In the United States, IDA and chronic kidney disease accounted for the highest in Iron deficiency Anemia cases by pathology in 2023 (~30%).

Iron Deficiency Anemia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Iron Deficiency Anemia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Iron Deficiency Anemia

Prevalent Cases of Iron Deficiency Anemia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Iron Deficiency Anemia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Iron Deficiency Anemia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Iron Deficiency Anemia epidemiology trends @ Iron Deficiency Anemia Epidemiology Forecast

Iron Deficiency Anemia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Iron Deficiency Anemia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Iron Deficiency Anemia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Iron Deficiency Anemia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Iron Deficiency Anemia Key Companies

Akebia Therapeutics, Shield Therapeutics, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacosmos Therapeutics, Vifor Pharma, Vifor Pharma, American Regent, MegaPro Biomedical, Nemysis

Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapies

MPB-1514 (IOP Injection), IDAX (IHAT-02), FERACCRU/ACCRUFeR (Ferric Maltol/ ST10), MONOFER (Iron Isomaltoside 1000/ Monoferric/ ferricderisomaltose/ NS-32)

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Iron Deficiency Anemia market share @ Iron Deficiency Anemia Treatment Landscape

Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Outlook

Effectively managing IDA involves diagnosing and addressing the underlying cause of iron deficiency while implementing dietary adjustments and iron supplementation. Oral iron therapy stands as the primary treatment for patients without contraindications. Presently, IDA treatment primarily revolves around oral iron supplementation, encompassing various options such as over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, prescribed therapies, Parenteral Iron Therapy (including intravenous (IV) treatments), blood transfusions, surgical interventions, and other available modalities. For patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and IDA, erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) may be recommended by physicians.

VENOFER (Ferric Oxyhydroxide: Vifor Pharma/American Regent) gained FDA approval in November 2000 for treating IDA in chronic hemodialysis patients receiving supplemental erythropoietin therapy. Subsequently, in June 2005, it received approval from the FDA for managing IDA in CKD patients not undergoing dialysis. In June 2007, INJECTAFER was granted approval in Europe. In May 2021, the FDA approved a single 1000 mg dose option of Injectafer for adult IDA patients intolerant to oral iron, with unsatisfactory oral iron response, or with non-dialysis dependent CKD. Other FDA-approved therapies include AURYXIA, FERACCRU/ ACCRUFeR, MONOFER, among others. Additionally, a plethora of OTC iron supplements and salts are available at affordable prices, widely consumed by patients. These non-prescription iron supplements come in ferrous and ferric salt forms. Moreover, several consumer health companies are developing non-drug supplements to address iron deficiency.

Despite the availability of approved drugs, several unmet needs persist in the management of IDA. Currently, companies like MegaPro Biomedical (MPB-1514 (IOP Injection)) and Nemysis (IDAX (IHAT-02)) are actively developing novel emerging drugs to address these needs and investigate their products for the treatment of Iron Deficiency Anemia.

Scope of the Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Iron Deficiency Anemia Companies: Akebia Therapeutics, Shield Therapeutics, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacosmos Therapeutics, Vifor Pharma, Vifor Pharma, American Regent, MegaPro Biomedical, Nemysis, and others

Key Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapies: MPB-1514 (IOP Injection), IDAX (IHAT-02), FERACCRU/ACCRUFeR (Ferric Maltol/ ST10), MONOFER (Iron Isomaltoside 1000/ Monoferric/ ferricderisomaltose/ NS-32), and others

Iron Deficiency Anemia Therapeutic Assessment: Iron Deficiency Anemia current marketed and Iron Deficiency Anemia emerging therapies

Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Dynamics: Iron Deficiency Anemia market drivers and Iron Deficiency Anemia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Iron Deficiency Anemia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents:

1. Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Iron Deficiency Anemia

3. SWOT analysis of Iron Deficiency Anemia

4. Iron Deficiency Anemia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Iron Deficiency Anemia Disease Background and Overview

7. Iron Deficiency Anemia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Iron Deficiency Anemia

9. Iron Deficiency Anemia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Iron Deficiency Anemia Unmet Needs

11. Iron Deficiency Anemia Emerging Therapies

12. Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Drivers

16. Iron Deficiency Anemia Market Barriers

17. Iron Deficiency Anemia Appendix

18. Iron Deficiency Anemia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Iron Deficiency Anemia Pipeline

"Iron Deficiency Anemia Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Iron Deficiency Anemia market. A detailed picture of the Iron Deficiency Anemia pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Iron Deficiency Anemia treatment guidelines.

Iron Deficiency Anemia Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Iron Deficiency Anemia Epidemiology Forecast to 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Iron Deficiency Anemia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.