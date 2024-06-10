Oxfam's reaction to Nuseirat operation that released four hostages and killed at least 274 Palestinians

In response to Israel’s operation in Nuseirat over the weekend, Oxfam’s Regional Director for the Middle East Sally Abi Khalil said:

“We welcome the news that four hostages are back with their families after an eight month-long ordeal in captivity, under constant Israeli bombardment. Taking hostages is a serious violation of international humanitarian law and independent international investigation of all incidents is essential.

“However, the horrifying massacring by Israel of at least 274 displaced and starving Palestinians during the operation to release the hostages was an unacceptable and unconscionable price to pay. This apparently indiscriminate killing may amount to a war crime and must also be investigated.

“Israel's systematic destruction of the conditions necessary to sustain life in Gaza have created a risk of genocide to the Palestinian people and it must cease immediately. International humanitarian law demands the protection of civilians and proportionality in conflict. We need a permanent ceasefire now to prevent further atrocities.”