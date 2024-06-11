Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Report

Some of the key facts of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Report:

The Irritable Bowel Syndrome market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Irritable bowel syndrome is believed to be a multifactorial disease involving motility dysfunction, visceral hypersensitivity, psychiatric comorbidity, neuroendocrine dysfunction, genetics and epigenetics, diet, and immune activation. Approximately 32 million cases of irritable bowel syndrome were reported in the 7MM in 2023. The United States accounted for ~46% of the total 7MM prevalent cases.

It has been observed that irritable bowel syndrome is more prevalent in younger ages (<35 years) as compared to the older age (≥35 years) in the 7MM; additionally, the syndrome is more prevalent among women when compared to men.

Among the diagnosed irritable bowel syndrome cases, approximately 89% are categorized under moderate-to-severe whereas ~11% of cases are mild.

Furthermore, diarrhea-predominant (IBS-D) is the most prevalent (~35% cases) of the diagnosed patient pool, followed by mixed stool pattern (IBS-M), constipation-predominant (IBS-C), and unspecified (IBS-U).

Laxatives, antidiarrheal, antispasmodics, and some extent antidepressants, together with dietary and lifestyle changes have for many years been the mainstay of treatment for irritable bowel syndrome. Laxatives produced the highest sales in 2023.

The drugs approved for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea and constipations includes VIBERZI (eluxadoline), XIFAXAN (rifaximin), LINZESS (linaclotide), IBSRELA (tenapanor), and TRULANCE (plecanatide). Among the approved therapies, LINZESS garnered approximately USD 600 million revenue.

As the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved LINZESS in 2023 for functional constipation among pediatric patients, it is likely to make a blockbuster drug by the end of the decade.

Although the treatment armamentarium comprises a plethora of drugs, ~60% of patients still are managed non-conventional treatment, owing to dissatisfaction with the efficacy and safety shown by the available prescription drugs.

Emerging therapies include biologics (Blautix, and Aldafermin) and small molecules (Rifamycin, and RHB-102). Biologics are anticipated to be a promising class for irritable bowel syndrome in the forthcoming years.

Key players, such as RedHill Biopharma Limited, 4D pharma, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development, respectively. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

The market size of Irritable Bowel Syndrome in the seven major markets was around USD 2000 million in 2023.

The United States accounts for the largest market size (around USD 1600 million) of Irritable Bowel Syndrome, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Germany accounts for the second highest market size in the 7MM during the forecast period 2024–2034.

Among EU4 and the UK, Spain had the smallest market size.

Key Irritable Bowel Syndrome Companies: Abbvie, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Ardelyx, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, and others

Key Irritable Bowel Syndrome Therapies: VIBERZI/TRUBERZI (eluxadoline), TRULANCE (plecanatide), XIFAXAN (rifaximin), and others

The Irritable Bowel Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Irritable Bowel Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Irritable Bowel Syndrome market dynamics.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Overview

Irritable bowel syndrome is a chronic functional bowel disease characterized by symptoms of abdominal pain and/or discomfort associated with altered bowel habits in the absence of a structural or organic cause. Based on bowel patterns at a particular point in time, the disorder may be categorized into four groups:

Constipation-predominant (IBS-C)

Diarrhea-predominant (IBS-D)

Mixed (IBS-M)

Unsubtyped

The precise cause of irritable bowel syndrome remains unknown. However, several factors have been implicated in the pathophysiology of irritable bowel syndrome symptoms, including genetic disposition, diet, intestinal microbiota, and low-grade mucosal inflammation. No specific biomarker related to irritable bowel syndrome has been found.

The common feature in all of the diagnostic criteria of Irritable bowel syndrome is abdominal pain and/or discomfort associated with abnormal bowel habits (diarrhea [loose and frequent stools], constipation [hard and infrequent stools], or alternating constipation and diarrhea). These criteria require a certain duration and frequency of the symptoms to fulfill the diagnostic criteria for irritable bowel syndrome.

A variety of criteria that are used to identify a combination of symptoms to diagnose irritable bowel syndrome are Manning Criteria, Rome I, Rome II, Rome III, Rome IV.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 31.4 million prevalent cases of irritable bowel syndrome in the US in 2022.



The US contributed to the largest prevalent population of irritable bowel syndrome, acquiring ~46% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas Japan accounted for around 12% and Germany accounted for around 11% of the total population share, respectively, in 2022.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Irritable Bowel Syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Prevalent Cases of Irritable Bowel Syndrome by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities



The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Irritable Bowel Syndrome market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Irritable Bowel Syndrome market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Key Companies

Abbvie, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Ardelyx, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Therapies

VIBERZI/TRUBERZI (eluxadoline), TRULANCE (plecanatide), XIFAXAN (rifaximin)

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market

Patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are managed based on a positive diagnosis, exclusion of organic illnesses, and tailored therapies. Treatment for IBS should address three key pathophysiological factors: psychosocial issues, visceral hypersensitivity, and dysmotility. It should be patient-centered, aiming to reduce symptoms. Primary therapeutic approaches for IBS include dietary modifications, psychotherapy, pharmacological interventions, microbial therapies, and alternative treatments. Antispasmodics, laxatives, antidiarrheals, and antidepressants, along with dietary and lifestyle changes, have traditionally been the mainstay of treatment.

According to the American Gastroenterological Association (2022), initial medication therapy for abdominal pain typically involves antispasmodics and peppermint oil. Loperamide and laxatives are options for diarrhea or constipation, respectively. If these medications do not alleviate symptoms, second-line drugs such as secretagogues, rifaximin, low-dose tricyclic antidepressants, and eluxadoline should be considered. Tegaserod and alosetron may be recommended if abdominal pain persists.

The US market for IBS treatment is expected to undergo significant growth and transformation in the coming years, driven by the emergence of promising medications like blautix. With the challenging nature of IBS presentation and the limited efficacy of current treatments (30-40%), there is anticipated growth in the market, particularly as safer, more effective disease-modifying therapies become available.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Dynamics

The irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) market is poised for transformation in the forthcoming years. The prevalence of IBS globally stands as a significant driver for the growth of its market, prompting increased focus from pharmaceutical companies. Additionally, there is a shift towards researching drugs approved for adult IBS treatment in pediatric populations. A rising strategy involves targeting the underlying pathophysiological factors responsible for symptoms. Despite the availability of various therapeutic options for chronic constipation, only around half of patients benefit, highlighting the need for alternative therapies.

Anticipated introductions of emerging therapies with enhanced efficacy and improved diagnosis rates are expected to propel the growth of the IBS market in the 7MM (seven major markets).

However, several factors hinder the growth of the IBS market. Despite its prevalence, the exact pathogenesis of IBS remains poorly understood. Treatment guidelines primarily focus on the efficacy of drugs for symptom relief, often overlooking lower-priority endpoints. Moreover, IBS imposes a substantial financial burden, both direct and indirect.

The entry of generic drugs into the IBS market poses a significant threat due to the expiration of patent protection for several medications and escalating healthcare costs. Furthermore, market growth may be dampened by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies and a shortage of healthcare specialists. Additionally, undiagnosed and unreported cases, along with low awareness of the disease, may also impact the growth of the IBS market.

Scope of the Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Irritable Bowel Syndrome Companies: Abbvie, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma, Ardelyx, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health, and others

Key Irritable Bowel Syndrome Therapies: VIBERZI/TRUBERZI (eluxadoline), TRULANCE (plecanatide), XIFAXAN (rifaximin), and others

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Therapeutic Assessment: Irritable Bowel Syndrome current marketed and Irritable Bowel Syndrome emerging therapies

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Dynamics: Irritable Bowel Syndrome market drivers and Irritable Bowel Syndrome market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Irritable Bowel Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement



