KRAS Inhibitors Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

KRAS Inhibitors Market Report

KRAS Inhibitors companies are Novartis, Roche, Genentech, Verastem Oncology, Elicio Therapeutics, InventisBio, Gritstone Bio, D3 Bio, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “KRAS Inhibitors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the KRAS Inhibitors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the KRAS Inhibitors market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

The treatment landscape for KRAS-mutant cancers has been rapidly evolving, with several promising advancements in recent years. The KRAS inhibitors market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing incidence of cancer and the growing demand for personalized cancer treatments, ongoing research and clinical trials have identified potential treatment strategies.



Some of the key facts of the KRAS Inhibitors Market Report:

The KRAS Inhibitors market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

As per DelveInsight analysis, the KRAS inhibitors market size in the 7MM was approximately USD ~240 million in 2022.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the total KRAS-mutated cases in the 7MM comprised more than ~490,000 cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

Key KRAS Inhibitors Companies: Novartis, Roche, Genentech, Verastem Oncology, Revolution Medicines, Cardiff Oncology, Immuneering Corporation, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma, Mirati Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Elicio Therapeutics, InventisBio, Gritstone Bio, D3 Bio, and others

Key KRAS Inhibitors Therapies: JDQ443, Divarasib, Avutometinib (VS-6766), RMC-4630, Onvansertib, IMM-1-104, Glecirasib (JAB-21822), BBP-398, MRTX1133, DCC-3116, ELI-002, D-1553, SLATE-KRAS, D3S-001, and others

The KRAS Inhibitors market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage KRAS Inhibitors pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the KRAS Inhibitors market dynamics.

KRAS Inhibitors Overview

KRAS is part of the RAS superfamily of small GTP-binding proteins known as RAS-like GTPases. The oncogene rat sarcoma virus (RAS) serves as a signal transducer, influencing cell proliferation, differentiation, and survival in both normal and malignant cells. KRAS is the most frequently mutated RAS gene, followed by NRAS and HRAS. The human KRAS gene is located on chromosome 12p12.1 and consists of six exons. Mutations commonly occur at codons 12 and 13 in exon 1, and less frequently at codons 61, 63, 117, 119, and 146.

KRAS mutations can be detected through genetic sequencing of tumor tissue or via liquid biopsy. Testing for KRAS mutations is typically requested by a doctor and is usually performed on tumor tissue obtained from a previous surgery or biopsy. Patients with advanced tumors who undergo KRAS testing often require adjuvant therapy.

KRAS Inhibitors Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately ~490,000 total KRAS-mutated cases in the 7MM in 2022.



KRAS mutations are seen most frequently in pancreatic cancer, followed by CRC and NSCLC. The most frequent KRAS variant observed in NSCLC is G12C. In addition, the most common KRAS variation in CRC and pancreatic cancer is G12D. In the United States, KRASG12C is present in ~37% of NSCLC cases. The highest rates of KRASG12D, i.e., ~42% and 30%, were found in pancreatic cancer and CRC, respectively.



KRAS Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation:

The KRAS Inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of KRAS Inhibitors

Prevalent Cases of KRAS Inhibitors by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of KRAS Inhibitors

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic KRAS Inhibitors

KRAS Inhibitors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the KRAS Inhibitors market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers KRAS Inhibitors market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the KRAS Inhibitors Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

KRAS Inhibitors Therapies and Key Companies

JDQ443: Novartis

Divarasib: Roche/Genentech

Avutometinib (VS-6766): Verastem Oncology

RMC-4630: Revolution Medicines

Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology

IMM-1-104: Immuneering Corporation

Glecirasib (JAB-21822): Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

BBP-398: BridgeBio Pharma (Navire Pharma)

MRTX1133: Mirati Therapeutics

DCC-3116: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

ELI-002: Elicio Therapeutics

D-1553: InventisBio

SLATE-KRAS: Gritstone Bio

D3S-001: D3 Bio

KRAS Inhibitors Treatment Market

Treatment choices for KRAS-mutant cancer are determined by the type of cancer, stage of the disease, and individual patient factors. The treatment landscape for KRAS-mutated cancer has been evolving. Chemotherapy drugs such as platinum-based agents (cisplatin, carboplatin) and taxanes (paclitaxel, docetaxel) are commonly used to treat KRAS-mutant tumors. Chemotherapy is frequently combined with other treatments, such as targeted therapies or immunotherapies.

Targeted therapy options depend on the type of cancer and any accompanying genetic changes. For instance, in colon cancer with KRAS mutations, anti-EGFR antibodies (cetuximab, panitumumab) may be administered if the KRAS mutation is wild-type at codons 12 and 13. Additionally, other targeted treatments that inhibit downstream signaling pathways (such as MEK inhibitors) or angiogenesis pathways (such as anti-VEGF therapies) may be considered in certain cases.

Immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as pembrolizumab and nivolumab, and CTLA-4 inhibitors like ipilimumab, have revolutionized cancer treatment. Although immunotherapy may not directly target KRAS mutations, it can enhance the immune system's ability to identify and fight cancer cells. For KRAS-mutant tumors, clinical trials are exploring the combination of immunotherapy with other targeted treatments like chemotherapy.

In May 2021, the FDA granted accelerated approval to LUMAKRAS (sotorasib, Amgen) for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with a KRAS G12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. Additionally, in December 2022, the FDA granted accelerated approval for KRAZATI (adagrasib), a targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. Mirati also filed a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in the EU in May 2022 for this treatment.

KRAS Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the KRAS inhibitors market are anticipated to change significantly in the coming years. Historically, KRAS mutations were considered challenging to target, and effective treatments for KRAS-mutant tumors were scarce. This has created a substantial unmet need for effective therapies, resulting in high demand within the KRAS inhibitors market. Recent research advances have identified potential treatment targets and techniques for KRAS-mutant malignancies, and the ongoing development of targeted therapies, such as KRAS-G12C and Pan-KRAS inhibitors, offers significant market opportunities.

Despite decades of research, few viable strategies for targeting KRAS mutations have been successful, with notable exceptions like sotorasib and adagrasib, which target the specific KRAS G12C mutation. The inherent properties of KRAS make it a difficult target, prompting scientists to explore alternative strategies. These include targeting downstream signaling molecules, using epigenetic methods such as telomerase inhibitors and RNA interference, and employing synthetic lethality approaches involving cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitors. As understanding of KRAS biology deepens, more companies and institutions are entering the field to develop therapeutics for KRAS-mutant malignancies, leading to a potentially highly competitive market.

Amgen and Mirati Therapeutics are currently at the forefront of developing KRAS inhibitors for cancer treatment, with their main focus on G12C-mutant tumors. However, this leaves a significant gap in addressing other KRAS variants, which remain without approved treatments. Recognizing this challenge, several key players are now investigating alternative KRAS mutations and expanding their research to encompass tumors beyond NSCLC. This shift in focus has the potential to result in successful therapies that address a broader spectrum of KRAS mutations and target multiple cancer types, ultimately transforming the treatment landscape for KRAS-mutant cancers.

Scope of the KRAS Inhibitors Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key KRAS Inhibitors Companies: Novartis, Roche, Genentech, Verastem Oncology, Revolution Medicines, Cardiff Oncology, Immuneering Corporation, Jacobio Pharmaceuticals, BridgeBio Pharma, Mirati Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Elicio Therapeutics, InventisBio, Gritstone Bio, D3 Bio, and others

Key KRAS Inhibitors Therapies: JDQ443, Divarasib, Avutometinib (VS-6766), RMC-4630, Onvansertib, IMM-1-104, Glecirasib (JAB-21822), BBP-398, MRTX1133, DCC-3116, ELI-002, D-1553, SLATE-KRAS, D3S-001, and others

KRAS Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: KRAS Inhibitors current marketed and KRAS Inhibitors emerging therapies

KRAS Inhibitors Market Dynamics: KRAS Inhibitors market drivers and KRAS Inhibitors market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

KRAS Inhibitors Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, KRAS Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement



Table of Contents

1. KRAS Inhibitors Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for KRAS Inhibitors

3. SWOT analysis of KRAS Inhibitors

4. KRAS Inhibitors Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. KRAS Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance

6. KRAS Inhibitors Disease Background and Overview

7. KRAS Inhibitors Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of KRAS Inhibitors

9. KRAS Inhibitors Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. KRAS Inhibitors Unmet Needs

11. KRAS Inhibitors Emerging Therapies

12. KRAS Inhibitors Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise KRAS Inhibitors Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. KRAS Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. KRAS Inhibitors Market Drivers

16. KRAS Inhibitors Market Barriers

17. KRAS Inhibitors Appendix

18. KRAS Inhibitors Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

