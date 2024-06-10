IgG4-Related Disease Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Igg4 Related Disease Market Report

IgG4-Related Disease companies are Roche, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “IgG4-Related Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the IgG4-Related Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the IgG4-Related Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the IgG4-Related Disease market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; IgG4-Related Disease Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the IgG4-Related Disease Market Report:

The IgG4-Related Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

IgG4 related disease is a systemic disease that causes fibrosis, tumor-like nodules, and lymphoid hyperplasia with infiltration of IgG4-positive plasma cells. It can manifest in many organ systems.

There are no approved therapies for IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD) specifically and hence, the current treatment landscape is driven by off-label therapies such as glucocorticoids, immunomodulators, and rituximab.

The market size of IgG4-related disease in the seven major markets (7MM) was around USD 150 million in 2023.

Glucocorticoids (GCs) have been considered the first-line therapy in IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD), whereas rituximab accounted for the majority of the market share as annual treatment cost is significantly higher for patients taking rituximab.

The United States accounted for the largest market size (around USD 115 million) of IgG4-related disease treatment market, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Limited number of therapies are being investigated for the treatment of IgG4 related disease. Some of the key players involved in the development are Zenas Biopharma (obexelimab), Amgen/Horizon Therapeutics (inebilizumab), and Sanofi (rilzabrutinib).

Approval of ZB012 (obexelimab) and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab) will change the treatment pattern drastically over the forecast period as these will be the first few drugs to be launched for the treatment of IgG4-related disease.

IgG4-related disease is a rare disease, with an estimated prevalence of 6 cases per 100,000 individuals. This condition primarily affects middle-aged to elderly men.

The 7MM accounted for approximately 300,000 prevalent cases of IgG4-related disease in 2023. These cases are expected to increase due to increased awareness and improved diagnostic methods that contribute to the rise in identified cases of IgG4-related disease, especially among aging populations with higher incidences of autoimmune disorders.

Key IgG4-Related Disease Companies: Roche, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and others

Key IgG4-Related Disease Therapies: ZB012 (obexelimab), UPLIZNA (inebilizumab), Rilzabrutinib, and others

The IgG4-Related Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage IgG4-Related Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the IgG4-Related Disease market dynamics.

IgG4-Related Disease Overview

IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD) is a systemic condition characterized by fibrosis, tumor-like nodules, and lymphoid hyperplasia with infiltration of IgG4-positive plasma cells. It can affect various organ systems. Increasing evidence suggests that the pathogenesis of IgG4-RD is autoimmune, with significant roles for both B and T cells, particularly CD4+ and T-follicular helper cells (Tfh). However, IgG4 antibodies themselves do not appear to be pathogenic.

A definitive diagnosis of IgG4-RD requires histopathological confirmation and clinicopathological correlation. Serological and radiological features alone lack the necessary sensitivity and specificity for diagnosis. Histological examination is essential to rule out neoplastic or inflammatory conditions that could mimic IgG4-RD. Diagnosis is based on clinical evaluation, serum IgG4 levels, imaging (CT/MRI), and histopathological examination via biopsy. The disease’s rapid improvement in response to steroid therapy also supports diagnosis.

The IgG4-related disease report provides a comprehensive overview of the pathophysiology, diagnostic approaches, and treatment algorithms for IgG4-RD, alongside a real-world scenario of a patient's journey from the initial symptoms through diagnosis and the entire treatment process.



IgG4-Related Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

According to the findings, IgG4-related disease was found to be more prevalent in the males in the 7MM.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of IgG4-related disease in the United States was around 60,000 cases in 2023.

Among the EU4 and the UK, the total prevalent population of IgG4-related disease patients was highest in Germany with 27,000 cases, followed by France and the UK in 2023.

DelveInsight’s consultant estimates that out of the diagnosed cases of major organ involvement in IgG4 related disease in the United States, 40% of the cases were found for Type I autoimmune pancreatitis (AIP) in 2023.

IgG4-Related Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The IgG4-Related Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of IgG4-Related Disease

Prevalent Cases of IgG4-Related Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of IgG4-Related Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic IgG4-Related Disease

Download the report to understand which factors are driving IgG4-Related Disease epidemiology trends @ IgG4-Related Disease Epidemiology Forecast

IgG4-Related Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the IgG4-Related Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers IgG4-Related Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

IgG4-Related Disease Key Companies

Roche, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

IgG4-Related Disease Therapies

ZB012 (obexelimab), UPLIZNA (inebilizumab), Rilzabrutinib

Discover more about therapies set to grab major IgG4-Related Disease market share @ IgG4-Related Disease Treatment Landscape

IgG4-Related Disease Treatment Market

Glucocorticoids (GCs) have been regarded as the first-line therapy for IgG4-RD since the initial identification of autoimmune pancreatitis (AIP), where a prompt response to GC treatment was noted as a characteristic finding. According to the International Consensus Statement on the Treatment of IgG4-RD, glucocorticoids are the first-line therapy due to their dramatic clinical effectiveness in most cases involving both pancreatic and extra-pancreatic manifestations. Remission induction is typically initiated with prednisone.

Common maintenance drugs for treating IgG4-related disease include azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, methotrexate, cyclophosphamide, and bortezomib. Methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, or azathioprine are generally used as first-line glucocorticoid-sparing agents for muscle involvement.

IgG4-Related Disease Market

Key players, such as Zenas Biopharma, Amgen/Horizon Therapeutics, Sanofi, and others are evaluating their lead candidates in different stages of clinical development, respectively. They aim to investigate their products for the treatment of IgG4-related disease.

The market size of IgG4-related disease in the seven major markets was around USD 150 million in 2023.

The United States accounts for the largest market size (around USD 120 million) of IgG4-related disease, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

ZB012 (obexelimab) and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab) are expected to capture a significant market during the forecast period.

Japan accounts for the second highest market size in the 7MM during the forecast period 2024–2034.

Among EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest market size.

Scope of the IgG4-Related Disease Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key IgG4-Related Disease Companies: Roche, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and others

Key IgG4-Related Disease Therapies: ZB012 (obexelimab), UPLIZNA (inebilizumab), Rilzabrutinib, and others

IgG4-Related Disease Therapeutic Assessment: IgG4-Related Disease current marketed and IgG4-Related Disease emerging therapies

IgG4-Related Disease Market Dynamics: IgG4-Related Disease market drivers and IgG4-Related Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

IgG4-Related Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, IgG4-Related Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. IgG4-Related Disease Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for IgG4-Related Disease

3. SWOT analysis of IgG4-Related Disease

4. IgG4-Related Disease Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. IgG4-Related Disease Market Overview at a Glance

6. IgG4-Related Disease Disease Background and Overview

7. IgG4-Related Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of IgG4-Related Disease

9. IgG4-Related Disease Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. IgG4-Related Disease Unmet Needs

11. IgG4-Related Disease Emerging Therapies

12. IgG4-Related Disease Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise IgG4-Related Disease Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. IgG4-Related Disease Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. IgG4-Related Disease Market Drivers

16. IgG4-Related Disease Market Barriers

17. IgG4-Related Disease Appendix

18. IgG4-Related Disease Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline

"IgG4-Related Disease Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the IgG4-Related Disease market. A detailed picture of the IgG4-Related Disease pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and IgG4-Related Disease treatment guidelines.

IgG4-Related Disease Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'IgG4-Related Disease Epidemiology Forecast to 2034' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted IgG4-Related Disease epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.