Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Immune Thrombocytopenia companies are UCB Biopharma, Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Argenx, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Biotest, GC Pharma, and others.

DelveInsight's "Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Immune Thrombocytopenia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Immune Thrombocytopenia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report:

The Immune Thrombocytopenia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapies: Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008), Efgartigimod (ARGX-113), BIVV020, TAK-079, BT-595, GC5101B (GC5107A, IV-Globulin SN Inj. 10%), Rozanolixizumab, and others

Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapies: Bevacizumab, HB0025, ST-1898 tablets, Trovax, fruquintinib+sintilimab, Cabozantinib, AMG 102, Pazopanib, tivozanib (AV-951), Belzutifan, Temsirolimus (CCI-779), CB-839, ABT-869, Nivolumab, ABT-510/Thrombospondin-1 mimetic, bevacizumab, CP-461, and others

In 2021, the total cases of ITP were ~184,000 cases in the 7MM. These cases are expected to increase by 2032.

The United States, in 2021, accounted for the highest number of cases of ITP that were 65,500 cases. These cases are expected to increase by the year 2032.

In 2021, Japan accounted for ~27,200 cases of ITP, which was approximately 15% of the total ITP cases in 7MM.

In the UK, out of the total diagnosed prevalent cases, there were ~570 cases and ~21,400 cases ITP in children and adults, respectively in 2021. These cases are expected to increase by 2032.

Out of the total diagnosed prevalent cases, Japan accounted for ~740 cases in children and ~21,200 cases of ITP in adults in 2021.

The market size of ITP in the 7MM was ~USD 3,100 million in 2021.

In 2021, the US has the largest ITP market size of ~USD 1,860 million among the 7MM countries.

Among the EU4 countries, Germany had the highest market size for ITP in 2021, i.e., ~USD 200 million. The lowest market size was estimated in Spain with ~USD 130 million in 2021.

In Japan, the market size for ITP was ~USD 290 million in 2021.

The Immune Thrombocytopenia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Immune Thrombocytopenia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Immune Thrombocytopenia market dynamics.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Overview

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), previously known as immune thrombocytopenic purpura or idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, is an autoimmune disorder where the body mistakenly attacks and rapidly destroys its platelets. ITP impacts the overall number of blood platelets rather than their functionality. In adults, normal platelet levels range between 150,000/mm³ and 450,000/mm³. When platelet counts drop below 50,000/mm³, the risk of dangerous bleeding from trauma increases, and counts below 20,000/mm³ significantly raise the risk of spontaneous bleeding.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Immune Thrombocytopenia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Immune Thrombocytopenia

Prevalent Cases of Immune Thrombocytopenia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Immune Thrombocytopenia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia

Immune Thrombocytopenia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Immune Thrombocytopenia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Immune Thrombocytopenia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Immune Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Key Companies

UCB Biopharma, Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Argenx, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Biotest, GC Pharma

Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapies

Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008), Efgartigimod (ARGX-113), BIVV020, TAK-079, BT-595, GC5101B (GC5107A, IV-Globulin SN Inj. 10%), Rozanolixizumab

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Outlook

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) is characterized by low platelet counts and an increased risk of bleeding. In adults, ITP typically presents as a subtle-onset, chronic disorder, but clinical manifestations can vary widely, from petechiae, purpura, and bruising to severe bleeding such as gastrointestinal or intracranial hemorrhage. When treatment is necessary, first-line therapies often include corticosteroids, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg), and Rho (D) immune globulin (IV anti-D). If these treatments fail or the patient relapses, second-line treatments, including various medications and splenectomy, may be required.

The primary treatment for ITP usually involves corticosteroids. Prednisone is commonly prescribed at a dose of 1 mg/kg/day orally for up to 21–28 days, depending on the response, followed by a gradual taper. Higher platelet responses have been noted with repeated pulses of high-dose dexamethasone at 40 mg daily for 4 days.

Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) or intravenous anti-D (Rho [D] immune globulin) can also be used as initial treatments, either alone or in combination with steroids. Many adult patients will relapse or be refractory to first-line therapy, necessitating second-line treatments. IVIg is particularly useful for patients needing a rapid or urgent increase in platelet count, such as during surgery or life-threatening bleeding. IVIg increases platelet counts in 70–80% of patients, often within days. Common IVIg regimens include a 1 g/kg/day infusion for 1–2 days, preferred for its convenience by many hematologists.

Anti-D immunoglobulin (anti-D) targets the Rh (D) antigen on erythrocytes, leading to the clearance of antibody-coated cells and reducing the clearance of opsonized platelets by the reticuloendothelial system. Thus, anti-D is effective only in RhD-positive individuals, showing efficacy in approximately 50–70% of treated patients.

Immune Thrombocytopenia Treatment Market

The primary goal of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) treatment is to achieve a platelet count that prevents major bleeding, rather than restoring it to normal levels. Treatment options for ITP are diverse, and current international guidelines recommend several first- and second-line therapies, including some medications that have not been approved in the EU specifically for ITP.

In June 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved avatrombopag (DOPTELET; Dova Pharmaceuticals) for treating thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic ITP who had an inadequate response to prior treatments. Additionally, in May 2018, avatrombopag was approved for treating thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic liver disease scheduled for a medical or dental procedure, marking it as the first drug approved for this use.

Immunosuppressants such as azathioprine (IMURAN), cyclosporine (NEORAL, Sandimmune), cyclophosphamide (CYTOXAN), and mycophenolate (CELLCEPT) have shown some efficacy as single-agent treatments in the past. However, their use has been limited due to drug-related toxicity and low safety profiles. Emerging evidence suggests that combination chemotherapy may offer better efficacy and fewer adverse effects for treating chronic refractory ITP.

In Japan, TAKECAB and NEXIUM capsules are approved for eradicating H. pylori in ITP patients, with TAKECAB approved in 2014 and NEXIUM capsules in 2011. Future prospective trials could potentially refine these approaches and improve overall outcomes for ITP patients.

Scope of the Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Companies: UCB Biopharma, Sanofi, Principia Biopharma, Argenx, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, Biotest, GC Pharma, and others

Key Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapies: Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008), Efgartigimod (ARGX-113), BIVV020, TAK-079, BT-595, GC5101B (GC5107A, IV-Globulin SN Inj. 10%), Rozanolixizumab, and others

Immune Thrombocytopenia Therapeutic Assessment: Immune Thrombocytopenia current marketed and Immune Thrombocytopenia emerging therapies

Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Dynamics: Immune Thrombocytopenia market drivers and Immune Thrombocytopenia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Immune Thrombocytopenia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Immune Thrombocytopenia

3. SWOT analysis of Immune Thrombocytopenia

4. Immune Thrombocytopenia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Immune Thrombocytopenia Disease Background and Overview

7. Immune Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Immune Thrombocytopenia

9. Immune Thrombocytopenia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Immune Thrombocytopenia Unmet Needs

11. Immune Thrombocytopenia Emerging Therapies

12. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Drivers

16. Immune Thrombocytopenia Market Barriers

17. Immune Thrombocytopenia Appendix

18. Immune Thrombocytopenia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

