Zero to Accelerate Synthetic Sustainable Aviation Fuel (eSAF) Adoption with Airbus partnership

Zero has signed a MOU with Airbus to advance the development of synthetic Sustainable Aviation Fuel & enable commercial-scale adoption of the technologyBICESTER, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zero has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to advance the development of synthetic Sustainable Aviation Fuel (eSAF) and enable commercial-scale adoption of the technology by combining their unique resources and expertise. Both companies have made significant contributions to the field – Zero secured the Guinness World Records® title of “first aircraft powered by synthetic fuel” in 2021 and Airbus has successfully tested commercial and military aircraft with 100% SAF. Their collaboration demonstrates a firm commitment toward aviation’s 2050 Net-Zero goals.
In commercial scale production Zero’s 100% drop-in synthetic SAF will be manufactured in a fully carbon-neutral process using just air and water. The fuel’s energy density and ability to power existing engines without modification make it an ideal solution for aviation, which faces distinct challenges as a hard-to-abate sector. Zero’s agreement with Airbus could lead to a new technology pathway being certified for the everyday use of eSAF in aviation.
Zero CEO Paddy Lowe said: “By combining Airbus’ legacy of innovation with Zero’s
proven, high-performance eSAF solution, we are well positioned to advance on the industry's net zero decarbonisation targets faster than today."
Airbus has set targets of 15% SAF in its global fuel mix by the end of 2024 and at least 30% by 2030, advocating for progress in the regulatory environment and building a robust supply chain. Compared to fossil fuels, SAF can reduce fossil CO2 emissions by 80 percent on average over the fuel’s lifecycle. eSAF specifically can reduce fossil CO2 emissions by up to 99% and will make a critical contribution to the scale up of global SAF production eventually for all aviation demand.
About Zero Petroleum
ZERO. FUEL REINVENTED. Zero Petroleum (“Zero”) is a breakthrough energy company that develops and manufactures whole-blend synthetic, non-biological fuels – gasoline, diesel and jet fuel – in a completely fossil-free process, using just carbon dioxide from the air and hydrogen from water. Zero’s proprietary DirectFT® fuel synthesis process has demonstrated industry-leading fuel quality and production efficiency. Synthetic fuels (e-fuels, electrofuels, PtL, eSAF) are fully sustainable and circular in material, they retain the critical energy density of liquid fuels, and they can be manufactured at unlimited scale, therefore providing the only solution to the total de-fossilization of the majority of transport sectors including aviation, heavy transport, marine and agriculture. Founded by Formula 1® legend Paddy Lowe, Zero has performance in its DNA and is leading change within the sport as an Official Partner of Stake F1® Team Kick Sauber. Zero recently opened the world’s first fully featured synthetic fuel plant (Plant Zero.1) near Oxford, UK and has plans to build a commercial-scale plant which is to begin production in 2026.
