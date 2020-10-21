Cannabis authority Jamie Wood, announces the launch of a new CBD Kombucha range
Available in Ginger, Orange & Hibiscus and Raspberry, this new soft drinks range, combines the substantial health benefits of both Kombucha and CBD.
Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur and cannabis authority Jamie Wood, Woodies champions innovative CBD products which provide 100% satisfaction.
With every swig, Woodies CBD Kombucha offers a myriad of potential health benefits, making for a refreshing addition to your health and wellbeing routine
This October, Woodies is proud to announce the launch of a new CBD Kombucha range. Available in Ginger, Orange & Hibiscus and Raspberry, this new soft drinks range expands the brand’s highly popular line of trusted products. Combining the substantial health benefits of both Kombucha and CBD, this vegan and organic drink is a natural, self-rejuvenating remedy, and one which Woodies is proud to bring to the market, and your taste buds.
Stripped back, Kombucha is a fermented, sweetened, lightly sparkling black tea which is said to date back to as early as 221 BCE. After fermentation, what’s left is a delicious concoction rich in antioxidants, live enzymes, electrolytes and, the golden ingredient for good gut health, probiotics. Many suggest Kombucha provides constipation relief, improved digestion, increased metabolism and heightened energy levels.
Whilst Kombucha’s healing qualities have warranted it’s popular explosion in recent years, Woodies’ marriage of this ancient drink with CBD makes for a brew that’s as remedial as it is relishing. Long trusted by the Ancient Egyptians, CBD, much like Kombucha, is undergoing a popular modern revival thanks to its naturally occurring medicinal properties. With many experts advocating CBD as mineral to aid chronic pain, digestion, metabolism, mental health, motor control, liver function, cardiovascular system function and nerve function, Woodies is proud to have created a drinks range that is naturally formulated to heal and revitalise.
Having always been party to his mother’s love for natural, herbal and organic remedies, and homemade batches of Kombucha, Woodies founder Jamie Wood, son of Jo Wood and step son of Rolling Stone guitarist Ronnie Wood, has channelled this inspiration into his latest product range.
Speaking of the new CBD Kombucha range, Jamie Wood says: “I have to thank my Mum for the idea, I’ve always seen her knocking together batches of the stuff! To be able to heighten the health properties and put a Woodies CBD spin on a drink that has been present throughout my life is something I'm incredibly stoked about!”
Woodies Ginger Kombucha - £9.99 - £34.99
Ingredients: Filtered Water, Cane Sugar, Green Sugar, Black Tea, Ginger, CBD, Raw Kombucha Culture (Not From Concentrate)
Orange & Hibiscus Kombucha - £9.99 - £34.99
Ingredients: Filtered Water, Cane Sugar, Orange Green Tea, Hibiscus, Balck Tea, CBD, Raw Kombucha (Not From Concentrate)
Raspberry Kombucha - £9.99 - £34.99
Ingredients: Filtered Water, Cane Sugar, Green Tea, Black Tea, Raspberry Flavour, CBD, Raw Kombucha Culture (Not From Concentrate)
Woodies CBD Kombucha is vegan, organic, cruelty-free and does not contain parabens.
About Woodies
Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur and cannabis authority Jameson “Jamie” Wood, Woodies champions innovative CBD products which provide 100% satisfaction. Since its inception, Woodies has earnt an avid, ever-growing customer base.
