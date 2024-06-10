Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report

Inflammatory Bowel Disease companies are Takeda, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report:

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

The inflammatory bowel disease market size is expected to rise owing to the factors such as increase in research & developments, emerging therapies, rising prevalence, and others.

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Companies: Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies: Entyvio (Vedolizumab), Stelara (Ustekinumab), Etrolizumab (RG7413), Skyrizi (Risankizumab/BI 655066/ABBV-066), and others

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Inflammatory Bowel Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market dynamics.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Overview

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) encompasses chronic inflammation of the digestive tract tissues. There are two main types of IBD:

Ulcerative colitis: This condition involves inflammation and ulcer formation along the lining of the large intestine (colon) and rectum.

Crohn's disease: Characterized by inflammation of the digestive tract lining, Crohn's disease often affects deeper layers of the digestive tract. It commonly affects the small intestine but can also involve the large intestine and, less commonly, the upper gastrointestinal tract.

Both ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease typically manifest with symptoms such as diarrhea, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain, fatigue, and weight loss.

While IBD may present as a mild illness for some individuals, for others, it can be a debilitating condition with the potential for life-threatening complications.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Inflammatory Bowel Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Bowel Disease by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Inflammatory Bowel Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Inflammatory Bowel Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Key Companies

Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies

Entyvio (Vedolizumab), Stelara (Ustekinumab), Etrolizumab (RG7413), Skyrizi (Risankizumab/BI 655066/ABBV-066)

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Outlook

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), which includes ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s Disease (CD), is characterized by a relapsing-remitting course and can affect individuals of any age. Treatment options for IBD encompass a range of therapies, including traditional ones like aminosalicylates, corticosteroids, thiopurines, calcineurin inhibitors, anti-TNF agents, anti-adhesion molecules, as well as newer options such as small molecules targeting the JAK pathways, anti IL12/23, and cell therapies.

In the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market, various types of immunomodulators with distinct mechanisms of action are employed to treat IBD patients. TNF inhibitors have played a pivotal role in altering the treatment landscape for UC and CD. However, their use is limited due to systemic side effects, including immunosuppression and cardiotoxicity, particularly in elderly patients, even among responders to TNF therapy. Humira (adalimumab) emerged as a leading anti-TNF therapy in 2020 for managing several conditions, including CD and UC, obtaining approval in Japan for CD treatment in 2010. Amgevita, a biosimilar of Humira, received approval from the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration in 2017 for various conditions.

Another anti-TNF therapy, infliximab, received approval from Japanese regulators in 2002 for CD treatment, subsequently extended to UC. Chinese guidelines included infliximab for UC treatment in 2018. Additionally, the Australian regulatory body approved the infliximab biosimilar Inflectra in 2018 for managing Crohn’s disease and UC in adults and children.

Scope of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Companies: Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Genentech, AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Gilead Sciences, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, and others

Key Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapies: Entyvio (Vedolizumab), Stelara (Ustekinumab), Etrolizumab (RG7413), Skyrizi (Risankizumab/BI 655066/ABBV-066), and others

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Inflammatory Bowel Disease current marketed and Inflammatory Bowel Disease emerging therapies

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Dynamics: Inflammatory Bowel Disease market drivers and Inflammatory Bowel Disease market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

