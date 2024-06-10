Inflammatory Myositis Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

Inflammatory myositis market report

Inflammatory Myositis companies are Horizon Therapeutics, Merck, Galapagos NV, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Inflammatory Myositis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Inflammatory Myositis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Inflammatory Myositis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Inflammatory Myositis Market Report:

The Inflammatory Myositis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

As per DelveInsight analysis, the inflammatory myositis market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 575 million in 2022.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent inflammatory myositis cases in the 7MM were approximately 184K in 2022.

Key Inflammatory Myositis Companies: CSL Behring, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Argenx, Janssen, Abcuro, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Galapagos NV, Priovant Therapeutics, Roivant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, and others

Key Inflammatory Myositis Therapies: Hizentra, PF 1801, Efgartigimod, Nipocalimab, ABC008, Daxdilimab (HZN-7734/MEDI7734/VIB7734), Enpatoran (M5049), GLPG3667, Brepocitinib (PF-06700841), ULTOMIRIS (Ravulizumab), PF-06823859 (Dazukibart), Zetomipzomib (KZR-616), and others

The Inflammatory Myositis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Inflammatory Myositis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Inflammatory Myositis market dynamics.

Inflammatory Myositis Overview

Inflammatory myositis, also known as myositis, is a rare autoimmune condition characterized by inflammation of the muscles. Types of inflammatory myositis include polymyositis, dermatomyositis, inclusion body myositis, and necrotizing autoimmune myopathy. The precise cause of inflammatory myositis remains unknown, but it is believed to involve an abnormal immune response where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own muscle tissue.

Common symptoms of inflammatory myositis include muscle weakness, muscle pain, difficulty swallowing, fatigue, and, in some cases, skin rashes. The severity of symptoms can vary and may progress over time. Dermatomyositis often presents with skin rashes, particularly on the face and upper body. Diagnosis of inflammatory myositis typically involves a medical history review, physical examination, blood tests, electromyography (EMG), muscle biopsy, and imaging studies such as MRI.

Inflammatory Myositis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 184K diagnosed prevalent cases of inflammatory myositis in the 7MM in 2022.

According to DelveInsight estimates, assessments indicate that within the age groups of 0–17 years, 18–44 years, 45–64 years, and 65 years and above, a greater prevalence of diagnosed cases of inflammatory myositis was observed among individuals aged 45–64 years with 77.6K cases in 2022 in the 7MM.

Inflammatory Myositis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Inflammatory Myositis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Inflammatory Myositis

Prevalent Cases of Inflammatory Myositis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Inflammatory Myositis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Inflammatory Myositis

Inflammatory Myositis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Inflammatory Myositis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Inflammatory Myositis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Inflammatory Myositis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Inflammatory Myositis Companies

CSL Behring, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Argenx, Janssen, Abcuro, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Galapagos NV, Priovant Therapeutics, Roivant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences

Inflammatory Myositis Therapies

Hizentra, PF 1801, Efgartigimod, Nipocalimab, ABC008, Daxdilimab (HZN-7734/MEDI7734/VIB7734), Enpatoran (M5049), GLPG3667, Brepocitinib (PF-06700841), ULTOMIRIS (Ravulizumab), PF-06823859 (Dazukibart), Zetomipzomib (KZR-616)

Inflammatory Myositis Treatment Market

Inflammatory myositis is typically managed through a combination of pharmaceutical treatments and supportive measures, aiming to reduce inflammation, alleviate symptoms, preserve muscle function, and prevent potential complications. Current therapeutic approaches for inflammatory myositis involve using immunosuppressive medications like corticosteroids and disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), along with biologic drugs, physical therapy, and supportive care.

Biologic drugs such as rituximab or tocilizumab, targeting specific components of the immune system to reduce inflammation, may be prescribed for patients with severe or refractory inflammatory myositis. In cases where standard treatments are ineffective, immunosuppressive agents like cyclophosphamide or cyclosporine may be utilized to suppress immune activity and inflammation. As a last resort for individuals who do not respond to corticosteroids, immunosuppressive drugs, and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), intravenous cyclophosphamide may be considered.

Tacrolimus, marketed as Prograf capsules, is a widely used immunosuppressive medication in Japan for various medical conditions, including myositis. In the United States, the FDA has approved OCTAGAM 10% (Immune Globulin Intravenous [Human]) for treating adult dermatomyositis, a rare immune-mediated inflammatory disorder. Additionally, ACTHAR Gel (repository corticotropin injection) has FDA approval for use in individuals with specific subtypes of idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (IIMs), including dermatomyositis (DM) and polymyositis (PM). ACTHAR Gel is a formulation containing naturally occurring adrenocorticotropic hormone analogues and pituitary peptides.

Inflammatory Myositis Market Dynamics

The inflammatory myositis market is poised for significant changes in the coming years. The therapeutic landscape is rich with ongoing evaluations of innovative medications, focusing on their efficacy, safety, and tolerability in various forms of inflammatory myositis. With increasing data on the prevalence of inflammatory myositis and its subtypes, there is expected to be a notable expansion in the patient population.

Efforts from both inflammatory myositis companies and academic institutions are directed towards identifying challenges and exploring opportunities that could shape research and development (R&D) in this field. Emerging therapies are being developed with novel approaches aimed at enhancing the treatment and management of inflammatory myositis. As these therapies enter the market, alongside advancements in diagnostic capabilities, there is anticipated growth in the inflammatory myositis market across the Seven Major Markets (7MM).

Nevertheless, several factors may impede the growth of the inflammatory myositis market. The pipeline for late-stage drugs is relatively sparse, posing challenges to addressing the unmet medical needs of patients. Additionally, existing therapeutic options are associated with significant side effects, including renal toxicity, nausea, osteoporosis, and pulmonary toxicity. Economic factors such as unaffordable pricing, market access issues, and reimbursement challenges, coupled with a shortage of healthcare specialists, may also hinder market growth. Furthermore, the prevalence of undiagnosed and unreported cases, along with limited awareness about the disease, could further impact market expansion efforts.

Scope of the Inflammatory Myositis Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Inflammatory Myositis Companies: CSL Behring, Immunoforge Co. Ltd., Argenx, Janssen, Abcuro, Inc., Horizon Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Galapagos NV, Priovant Therapeutics, Roivant, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, and others

Key Inflammatory Myositis Therapies: Hizentra, PF 1801, Efgartigimod, Nipocalimab, ABC008, Daxdilimab (HZN-7734/MEDI7734/VIB7734), Enpatoran (M5049), GLPG3667, Brepocitinib (PF-06700841), ULTOMIRIS (Ravulizumab), PF-06823859 (Dazukibart), Zetomipzomib (KZR-616), and others

Inflammatory Myositis Therapeutic Assessment: Inflammatory Myositis current marketed and Inflammatory Myositis emerging therapies

Inflammatory Myositis Market Dynamics: Inflammatory Myositis market drivers and Inflammatory Myositis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Inflammatory Myositis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Inflammatory Myositis Market Access and Reimbursement

