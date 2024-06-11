USA-Ukraine Cyber Bridge Workforce Development Day at Hack The Capital #HtC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA-UKRAINE CYBER BRIDGE, Washington DC 29-31 May 2024

CYBER RANGES would like to thank all the participants in the Cyber Bridge workshop held at Accenture Federal Services, as part of the Workforce Development Day of the Hack-the-Capitol (#HtC) 7.0, the 7th annual industrial control systems security conference organized by the ICS VILLAGE in partnership with the Institute for Security and Technology (IST), National Security Institute (NSI) (NSI), and Crowell & Moring.

Cyber Bridge aims to build an experiential link between the Washington and Kyiv cyber security expert communities by developing complex threat emulation scenarios designed to educate international partner-agencies and critical infrastructure operators on the cyberattacks that Ukraine has deterred and fought against before and during the current war with Russia.

Organized by the CYBER RANGES Quantico Cyber Range team, Cyber Bridge engaged the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine of Ukraine (SSSCIP). Dr. Patricia A. Soler, Ph.D., International Team Section Chief within the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC) at CISA and Ihor Malchenyuk, Director of Cyber Defense at SSSCIP discussed the challenges and opportunities for sharing actionable threat intelligence among allied agencies.

Csaba Virág, Head of Strategic Cyber Programs, outlined the CYBER RANGES #TOAR methodology for turning threat intel into reverse-engineered malware and TTP emulation to develop demonstrable, measurable capability and validate cyber readiness.

Following the speech Harry Coker Jr., National Cyber Director at the Office of the National Cyber Director, The White House (#ONCD), the USA-Ukraine Cyber Bridge workshop panel discussion was joined also by senior academics from DIDA – Dept. of Computer Science at Blekinge Institute of Technology in Sweden, a new NATO member-State.

CERT-UA specialists discussed their experience from the trenches against critical-infrastructure cyberattacks and presented the complex threat-emulation scenarios GAMATHREAT (based on UAC-0010) and SANDTHREAT (based on UAC-0002) developed on the CYBER RANGES range platform within the current public-private partnership between SSSCIP and CYBER RANGES.

These scenarios are made available to Military, Federal, international Allied Agencies, and Critical Infrastructure Operators. More info at: cyberranges.com

CYBER SPACE, ENGAGED.

