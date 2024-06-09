UNO Career Services Seeking Students to Highlight on National Intern Day

UNO Career Services is looking to spotlight student internship or practicum experiences. Students who share their experience with us may be featured on the Career Services website or social media platforms for National Intern Day on July 25, 2024. National Intern Day serves as a way to highlight the benefits of an internship while sharing our students’ experiences as well.

Share Your Internship or Practicum Experience

If you are participating or have recently completed an internship or practicum, please fill out this survey!

How Faculty and Staff Can Help

Inform your department and colleagues about National Intern Day and the opportunity for students to share their experiences. Encourage them to spread the word among students who have participated in internships or practicums. Share the survey through your department's communication channels, such as email newsletters, bulletin boards, and social media platforms. This will help raise awareness and encourage students to participate. Personally reach out to any students you know who have completed or are currently engaged in internships or practicums. Let them know about this chance to have their experiences featured and ask if they would be interested in sharing their stories.

Thank you for your time and assistance. Together, we can celebrate the achievements of our talented interns and inspire others to pursue similar opportunities.

Follow UNO Career Services on Social Media

UNO Career Services will feature stories of several students and share information about internships on its social media channels. Give them a follow for great internship and career resources and opportunities year-round.

Find an Internship

Did you stumble upon this article while looking for internship information? Internships provide real world experience to those looking to explore or gain the relevant knowledge and skills required to enter into a particular career field. UNO Career Services offers sample resume templates, cover letters, and other resources to help you find the internship or career that's right for you.

