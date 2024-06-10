Applications open for online training course on registration of childhood cancer

10 June 2024

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and partner institutions are now accepting applications for an online course on the registration of cancer in children. The course is being organized as part of the collaborative programme “Targeting Childhood Cancer through the Global Initiative for Cancer Registry Development (ChildGICR)”, which is directed by IARC and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (located in Memphis, Tennessee, USA). Five weekly sessions will be held in October and November 2024.

The course will be streamed online from the IARC Caribbean Cancer Registry Hub, based at the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in Trinidad and Tobago, for health professionals who are involved in cancer registration and who work in the target countries in the Caribbean region.

The course will focus on the fundamentals of childhood cancer registration. During online sessions for a total of about 20 hours, the participants will learn about the burden of childhood cancer, data quality control, tumour classification, staging, and the importance of the use of data generated by cancer registries. The faculty consists of international experts and trainers in childhood cancer registration and related areas.

A total of 30 spots are available for applicants seeking to acquire or strengthen knowledge on population-based registration of childhood cancer, and to network with their peers.

Online applications are open until 30 June 2024.

On completion of this course, the participants will have advanced their understanding of specific aspects of the registration of cancer in children and will be able to promote childhood cancer registration and implement international standards. This capacity-building activity in geographical areas where data on childhood cancer are sparse will support the production of data required to demonstrate progress in tackling the childhood cancer burden worldwide within the context of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer.

This training opportunity is aimed at health professionals from the following countries and territories: Anguilla; Antigua and Barbuda; Aruba; the Bahamas; Barbados; Belize; Bermuda; Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius; the British Virgin Islands; the Cayman Islands; Curaçao; Dominica; Grenada; Guadeloupe (France), Guyana; Haiti; Jamaica; Martinique (France); Montserrat; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Saint Lucia; Saint Martin (France); Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Sint Maarten; Suriname; Trinidad and Tobago; and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Apply to participate in the online training course

Read more about the ChildGICR collaborative programme

Read more about the WHO Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer