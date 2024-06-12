Mercer | Mettl launches cybersecurity assessment solution to help build security-first organizations
The science-backed tool will empower organizations with actionable insights to develop their cyber defense and foster a resilient cultureGURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mercer | Mettl announced today the launch of its cybersecurity assessment solution, aiming to help companies build a culture that is conscious of data privacy and adheres to cybersecurity practices.
According to the cyber analytics center at MMC (Marsh McLennan Companies), the average cost of a cyber incident is over US$18 million. While building post-incident defenses is non-negotiable, building resilience to cyber risk and promoting a security-first culture is paramount to creating a secure organization and avoiding heavy losses.
Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl, said, "Mercer | Mettl's cybersecurity assessment solution is a game-changer in preventing cyber incidents. By combining advanced analytics with a deep understanding of human behavior, we empower organizations to proactively address cybersecurity challenges and build a resilient workforce capable of safeguarding sensitive data."
According to an IBM study, 95% of cybersecurity breaches are caused by human error. To combat threats effectively, organizations need a proactive approach to cyber security. A deep dive into potential threats and insights into their overall security posture is a starting point to building resilience and implementing customized training programs that address both technological solutions and human behavior.
Cyber incidents not only result in financial losses but also have far-reaching consequences that cause breach of customer and partner trust. The repercussions of cyber incidents are severe, affecting not only the targeted organization but also its customers, partners, and stakeholders.
According to Rob Bailey, Mercer | Mettl's Global Head of Research, “By evaluating the right set of skills, organizations can develop effective ways to build robust cyber defenses. The assessment solution enables us to build a workforce that is not only technically skilled but also equipped with the right mindset and behaviors to proactively identify and mitigate cyber risks.”
Mercer | Mettl's cybersecurity assessment solution offers a comprehensive range of features to strengthen organizations' cybersecurity defenses. It includes evaluation of individual risk predisposition, technical skills, and behavioral patterns related to cybersecurity. By leveraging objective analytics, organizations can design targeted strategies to reduce vulnerabilities and strengthen their defenses.
Mercer | Mettl’s assessment solutions are designed to be flexible and scalable, catering to organizations of all sizes and industries. The solutions can be customized to align with specific organizational needs, ensuring that the assessments are accurate, relevant and impactful.
About Mercer | Mettl
Mercer | Mettl is a renowned global talent measurement capability of Mercer. Mercer is the largest HR consulting company worldwide and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan. Mercer | Mettl, world’s largest online assessment platform, has partnered with 6000+ corporates, 31 sector skill councils and government departments, and 500+ educational institutions across 100+ countries. It enables organizations to build winning teams by making credible people decisions across two key areas — talent acquisition and development.
Mercer | Mettl’s research-backed assessments, efficient cloud platform, and in-depth analytics help them deliver transformative results for their clients and employees. The company creates customized assessments across the employee lifecycle, including pre-hiring screening, candidate skills assessment, training, and development programs for employees and students, certification exams, contests and beyond.
