Mercer | Mettl's Personality Map (MPM) is certified by The British Psychological Society

The BPS's certification reinforces the trustworthiness and relevance of our assessment inventory, affirming our unwavering pursuit of excellence in psychometric evaluation.”GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mercer | Mettl is pleased to announce that its flagship assessment, the Personality Map (MPM-Likert), has been certified by the prestigious British Psychological Society (BPS). This certification further solidifies MPM's position as a globally renowned test that provides reliable work-related personality insights to support the talent strategy of top companies across 100+ countries and in 20+ languages.
— Siddhartha Gupta, CEO of Mercer | Mettl
The British Psychological Society is recognized worldwide as the gold standard of psychological associations. It conducts a rigorous assessment validation process to verify the content, construct, and criterion validity of psychological tests. BPS has certified that the English language version of the Mercer | Mettl Personality Map has met the technical criteria established by the European Standing Committee on Tests and Testing of the European Federation of Psychologists Association.
Siddhartha Gupta, CEO of Mercer | Mettl, said, "The BPS's certification reinforces the trustworthiness and relevance of our assessment inventory, affirming our unwavering pursuit of excellence in psychometric evaluation."
MPM is a globally recognized personality test that revolutionizes talent assessments by providing a comprehensive, ethical, and accurate evaluation of an individual's personality at work. It has been utilized by over 100 Fortune 500 companies across various stages of the employee life cycle, including hiring, learning and development, high potential identification, and succession planning. MPM is used by top companies in over 100 countries and in 20 languages.
Rob Bailey, Mercer | Mettl's Global Head of Research, emphasized the significance of BPS's thorough review of the Mercer | Mettl Personality Map, stating, "This validation not only affirms the precision of MPM but also reinforces Mercer | Mettl's dedication to upholding the highest standards of assessment quality."
Mercer | Mettl's certification from the BPS strengthens its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to make data-driven talent decisions. With a team of world-class experts, including members of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP), Mercer | Mettl combines cutting-edge technology with scientific rigor to deliver assessments that meet the highest industry standards.
About Mercer | Mettl
Mercer | Mettl is a renowned global talent measurement capability of Mercer. Mercer is the largest HR consulting company worldwide and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan. Mercer | Mettl, world’s largest online assessment platform, has partnered with 6000+ corporates, 31 sector skill councils and government departments, and 500+ educational institutions across 100+ countries. It enables organizations to build winning teams by making credible people decisions across two key areas — talent acquisition and development.
Mercer | Mettl’s research-backed assessments, efficient cloud platform, and in-depth analytics help them deliver transformative results for their clients and employees. The company creates customized assessments across the employee lifecycle, including pre-hiring screening, candidate skills assessment, training, and development programs for employees and students, certification exams, contests and beyond.
