ThreeBestRated® Announces Nirvan Hospital As Winner Of Its 2024 Top Addiction Treatment Centres In Lucknow Award

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NABH-accredited Nirvan Hospital from Lucknow wins the 2024 ThreeBestRated® award for showcasing excellence in addiction treatments/therapies. For over 30 years, Nirvana Hospital has set a high standard for professionalism in psychology, adhering to ethical standards, high-quality treatment, and excellent patient care. Through its expert care and best practices, it has been a sanctuary for healing in Northern India.

ThreeBestRated® selects the recipients based on their intense 50-Point Inspection criteria, which takes various aspects of the businesses such as expertise, industrial knowledge, reviews, ownership proofs, copyrights, licences, etc., into consideration to identify the top business.

Nirvan Hospital has surpassed the 50-Point Inspection criteria and won the award for the first time. The Nirvan team celebrates the triumph and looks forward to continuing their legacy of helping people get back on track.

A To Z In Psychology Treatment:

Founded by Dr. H.K. Agarwal, a renowned psychologist in 1990, Nirvan specialises in psychiatric and addiction treatment. It is the first 100-bed hospital in India to become a NABH centre and to have India’s first private geriatric mental health department. This accreditation stands as a testament to their commitment to providing quality care in a safe environment. Their patients receive promising treatment care from a team of renowned psychologists, psychiatrists, psychotherapists, doctors, nurses, and caregivers. They strive to create a friendly and supportive environment.

Nirvan covers A to Z in psychology treatment, catering to the needs of all age groups. They offer advanced diagnosis and treatment for anxiety, depression, Bipolar Disorder, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Eating Disorders, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD), Phobias, Gender Dysphoria, Selective Disorders, Insomnia, addictions therapies and more. Additionally, they offer relationship & career counselling, sexual awareness & therapy,
pathological & radio diagnosis, hypnotherapy and psychological testing & counselling.

All these treatments are given under state-of-the-art facilities, utilising advanced diagnostic technologies. Despite having world-class infrastructure, they are still able to maintain their treatment affordable and accessible to people from all walks of life.

Whether the patients need gentle guidance or intense support, they provide everything to heal and rediscover their lives. The hospital is under 24/7 surveillance, which ensures top-notch security. They have a separate space for gymnasium, yoga, and meditation, ensuring their patients get assistance from all the angles.

One notable cornerstone of Nirvan Hospital is their transparency. From admission to discharge process along with fee, everything has been clearly mentioned on their website.

Nirvan Hospital has received multiple awards, which include the National Business Leadership & Service Excellence Award in 2017, The Golden Star Award in 2018, India Fame Awards For Excellence in Mental Healthcare in 2021, NABH Accreditation by the Quality Council of India in 2023, Game Changers of Mental Health in 2024 and more. For more details, visit nirvanhospital.com.

