Fiberscope Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 8.91% to reach US$11.536 billion by 2029

The fiberscope market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% from US$6.348 billion in 2022 to US$11.536 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the fiberscope market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$11.536 billion by 2029.
A fiberscope is a bundle of flexible optical fibers, which is used to transmit light and is used in healthcare examination. A fiberscope is connected to coherent fiber optics, which guides it to inspect remote areas. A fiberscope offers access to examine angled and convoluted spaces, like channels, or pipes, which are generally invisible to the human eye. The fiberscope transmits the images from the lens to a dedicated screen or eyepiece, through the help of optical fiber.
A fiberscope found its applications in multiple industries and fields, like defense, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive. In the automotive industry, a fiberscope is used for remote visual inspection of critical equipment, with narrow spaces. Similarly in the manufacturing industry, the device is used to inspect industrial systems and equipment. The use of the fiberscope device in multiple industries ensures the growth of the fiberscope market in the coming years. Majorly, the increase in the healthcare industry and the introduction of new developments in the industry will surely push the market forward. The healthcare industry is the prime user of fiberscope devices, and the industry is witnessing a significant development and increase globally. In a report published by American Medical Association, USA, in 2024, it was observed that the nation witnessed a 4.1% increase in its healthcare spending, in 2022, which was about US$13,493 per capita. The overall spending on the healthcare industry was about 17.3% of the total GDP of the nation in 2022.
The fiberscope market is also witnessing the introduction and adoption of various new technologies like robotics. various companies are developing new products with newer technologies to more accurately obtain results. For instance, in March 2023, Noah Medical received the approval from FDA, for the launch of its Robotic Navigational Bronchoscopy device, which is designed to improve location accuracy and diagnosis of lung nodules successfully. Its trial focused on the safety and feasibility of the device on the first human trial. Similarly, in November 2022, Integrated Endoscopy launched its latest Gen II, NUVIS Single-Use, a battery-operated and cordless arthoscope device, which transmits the image in 4K resolution.
The fiberscope market by procedure is segmented into multiple categories, arthroscopy, bronchoscopy, vascular fiberoscopy, cystoscopy, colonoscopy, and others. By procedure, the bronchoscopy category of the fiberscope market is anticipated to attain the maximum share. It is a technique that is used to look at the air passages of the body, with the help of a small camera which is located at the end of the fiberscope cable or device. It is cost-efficient and helps diagnose various lung-related problems, like identification of infection, tissue biopsy, and mucus removal.
The fiberscope market by end-user is segmented as healthcare, military and defense, automotive, manufacturing, and others. The healthcare industry by end-user segment is anticipated to attain the maximum share in the fiberscope market, as the industry is one of the major users of the devices, for various examinations. Increasing healthcare infrastructure, all across the globe, especially in developing countries, will surely increase the global demand for the fiberscope market.
Based on geography, the fiberscope market is expanding significantly in the Asia-Pacific region, as the region offers the largest consumer base globally. In countries like China, India, and Japan, the developing manufacturing and automotive landscape is one of the major reasons that assumes, the Asia Pacific region will lead the global fiberscope market. Apart from manufacturing and automotive, the region is developing its healthcare infrastructure, which is one of the major users of fiberscope devices by end-users.
The research includes several key players from the cable conduit market, such as Olympus Corporation, Zibra Corporation, PCE Instruments, KARL STORZ NDTec GmbH, PENTAX Medical, FUJIFILM Corporation, Myriad Fiber Imaging Tech., Inc., Optim LLC, Clarus Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, Maxerendoscopy, and Stryker.
The market analytics report segments the fiberscope market as follows:
• By Procedure
o Arthroscopy
o Bronchoscopy
o Vascular Fibroscopy
o Cystoscopy
o Colonoscopy
o Others
• By End-User
o Healthcare
o Military and Defense
o Automotive
o Manufacturing
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Olympus Corporation
• Zibra Corporation
• PCE Instruments
• KARL STORZ NDTec GmbH
• PENTAX Medical
• FUJIFILM Corporation
• Myriad Fiber Imaging Tech., Inc.
• Optim LLC
• Clarus Medical
• B. Braun Melsungen
• Maxerendoscopy
• Stryker
