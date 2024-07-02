Anthony & Peter McKelvy, Co-Founders & Managing Partners, Northern Re, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Anthony & Peter McKelvy, Co-Founders & Managing Partners, Northern Re, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Anthony & Peter McKelvy, Co-Founders,Northern Re, join leaders & trailblazers interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show
Anthony & Peter McKelvy are leaders in the ReInsurance space. An eye-opening interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Anthony & Peter McKelvy, Co-Founders & Managing Partners, Northern Re for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Anthony & Peter McKelvy join other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
About Northern Re
A modern reinsurance company with a focus on data-driven portfolios of property and casualty risk.
Our thesis is built around combining deep industry ties, a sustainable capital structure and a partner-first approach to collateral. These elements enable us to deliver a more effective solution to the industry.
NoRe Holdings, maintaining an office in New York City, wholly owns Northern Reinsurance SPC, Ltd. a Cayman Islands domiciled B(iii) captive reinsurer.
Anthony & Peter McKelvy join other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Anthony & Peter McKelvy discuss the newest offerings of Northern Re, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Anthony & Peter McKelvy join other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Anthony & Peter McKelvy was amazing. The success of Northern Re is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Anthony & Peter McKelvy on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Northern Re. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Anthony & Peter McKelvy who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Anthony & Peter McKelvy”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Anthony & Peter McKelvy, Co-Founders & Managing Partners, Northern Re, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview