Ocean Friends Revolutionizes Pediatric Therapy Centers in Florida with AI-Powered Scheduling and Medicaid Billing
Small Talk and Tribe Rehabilitation Experience Unprecedented Business Transformation by recovering thousands of lost insurance Claims.JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Friends, an innovative AI-driven EMR platform, is thrilled to announce its launch in Florida, bringing groundbreaking solutions to pediatric therapy centers, Small Talk and Tribe Rehabilitation. By harnessing the power of AI, Ocean Friends aims to streamline Medicaid billing, significantly reduce denials by payers, and optimize operational efficiency.
Transforming Small Talk Therapy Center
Julie Watts, Owner of Small Talk, shared her excitement about the partnership with Ocean Friends. "Since integrating Ocean Friends into our operations, our business has undergone a remarkable transformation. The dynamic scheduling engine ensures that no slot goes unused, boosting our therapist utilization to over 90%. This has not only enhanced our service delivery but also contributed to a healthy bank balance that we had not seen in years. Billing and payments are now automatic, freeing us from the nightmare of random denials. Their billing engine was able to analyze our Claims for the last two years, and recovered over $40k in last year’s billings. Ocean Friends has truly revolutionized our business."
Propelling Tribe Rehabilitation
Lori Allen, Owner of Tribe Rehabilitation, echoed similar sentiments about the positive impact of Ocean Friends on her business. "Ocean Friends has been a lifesaver for Tribe Rehabilitation. Before adopting their system, we struggled with erratic billing issues and low therapist utilization. Now, our billing process is seamless, and the automatic payroll generation feature has saved us countless hours. The dynamic scheduling engine has ensured that our therapists are consistently booked, driving our utilization rates to over 90%. We are no longer plagued by the uncertainty of random payment denials, and our business is thriving thanks to Ocean Friends. Their billing engine was able to analyze our Claims for the last two years, and recover over $10k from insurance."
Animesh Kumar, CoFounder and CEO of Ocean Friends, expressed his vision for the company and its impact on pediatric therapy. "Our mission at Ocean Friends is to bring the latest technology to the pediatric therapy world to enable a life of purpose for children with developmental challenges. We believe that by streamlining administrative processes and enhancing operational efficiency, we can empower therapists to focus on what they do best – providing exceptional care to these children. The success stories of Small Talk and Tribe Rehabilitation are a testament to the transformative power of our AI-driven solutions."
Key Features of Ocean Friends:
1. Dynamic Scheduling Engine: Automatically fills in any canceled slots, increasing therapist utilization to over 90%.
2. Automatic Billing and Payment: Eliminates the hassle of manual billing and reduces random denials, ensuring timely payments.
3. Analyzing historical billing to identify and recover lost revenue.
4. Automatic Payroll Generation: Simplifies payroll processing, saving time and reducing administrative burden.
About Ocean Friends:
Ocean Friends is an AI-powered EMR platform designed to optimize operations for pediatric therapy centers. By streamlining billing processes, enhancing scheduling efficiency, and reducing documentation time, Ocean Friends empowers therapy centers to deliver better care and improve their financial health.
About Small Talk
Small Talk is a pediatric therapy center dedicated to providing exceptional care to children in Florida. With a team of highly skilled therapists, Small Talk offers a range of services designed to support the developmental needs of children.
About Tribe Rehabilitation
Tribe Rehabilitation is committed to delivering top-notch pediatric therapy services to families across Florida. Their team of professionals is passionate about helping children achieve their full potential through personalized therapeutic interventions.
Animesh Kumar
Ocean Friends Inc
+1 512-514-3907
animesh@oceanfriends.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn