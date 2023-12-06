Ocean Friends Closes $725k in Angel Round Funding for Innovative Gen AI Platform Catering to Pediatric Therapists

The round was oversubscribed, highlighting the pressing need for the latest advancements in AI and technology within the pediatric therapy landscape.

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, December 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ocean Friends , a Texas based start-up, committed to revolutionizing pediatric therapies for developmental delays through innovative AI-driven solutions, proudly announces the successful closure of its over-subscribed Angel round of funding, capping the Angel round at $725k.This round attracted enthusiastic participation from prominent Angel investors who recognize the immense potential of Ocean Friends' Gen AI platform in revolutionizing pediatric therapy. Notable figures within the AI and healthcare sectors contributed to this oversubscribed round, signifying a strong vote of confidence in the platform's ability to redefine therapeutic approaches for children.At the core of Ocean Friends' solution lies a suite of key features designed to revolutionize the therapy experience:Streamlined Documentation: Ocean Friends' AI platform reduces clinician documentation time by up to 90%, enabling healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks.Enhanced Communication Channels: The platform facilitates seamless and efficient HIPAA compliant 2-way communication among clinicians, patients, and their families, fostering collaborative care and ensuring timely interventions for improved outcomes.Child Well-being Tracker: Families can utilize the platform's child well-being tracker to monitor and track the progress of their children's health, providing invaluable insights and peace of mind.Home Exercise Integration: Offering home exercises based on therapy sessions, parents can practice therapeutic activities at home with their children, promoting continuity of care beyond clinic walls.Dynamic Scheduling: Utilizing their patent-pending dynamic scheduling system, the platform significantly reduces loss due to cancellations, optimizing appointment scheduling and resource utilization."We are immensely grateful for the support and confidence shown by our investors in Ocean Friends' pursuit of transforming pediatric therapies through technology," said Animesh Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Ocean Friends. "This funding will further propel our mission to empower clinicians and families, leveraging AI to drive impactful, child-centered care."Manish Shukla, Co-Founder and CTO at Ocean Friends, shared his enthusiasm regarding the funding milestone, stating, "This investment is a testament to the incredible potential of our AI platform in revolutionizing pediatric therapy. We are eager to leverage this funding to continue innovating and developing intelligent solutions to empower therapists, parents, teachers and caregivers to enable a life of purpose for children with chronic conditions."Ocean Friends is a pioneering developer of advanced AI solutions aimed at transforming pediatric healthcare practices. By leveraging the power of AI, Ocean Friends develops innovative tools to support clinicians, patients, and their families in achieving better health outcomes for children.