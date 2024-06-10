Heritage Highland Farms Expands to Include Premium Pork, Chicken, and Seafood

Heritage Highland Farms offers high-quality Scottish Highland beef, and has expanded to include these additional meats and seafood. Indulge in the classic simplicity of our Boneless New York Strip Steak. Hand-cut and tender, each bite bursts with robust beef flavor and a pleasing firmness. HeritageHighlandFarms.com

Iowa-Based Producer of Scottish Highland Beef Partners with Leading Suppliers to Offer a Diverse Range of High-Quality Meats and Seafood

At Heritage Highland Farms, we are committed to providing our customers with the finest quality products,” — Matt Vermeersch, partner, Heritage Highland Farms

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Highland Farms, renowned for its grass-fed, grass-finished Scottish Highland Beef, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its online offerings. Through strategic partnerships with Berkwood Farms, Greener Pastures Chicken, and Wixter Seafood, Heritage Highland Farms now provides a wider selection of premium pork, chicken, and seafood products.

With this exciting expansion, customers can now order a variety of high-quality meats and seafood directly from HeritageHighlandFarms.com. This initiative aims to meet the growing demand for diverse, sustainably sourced, and ethically raised protein options.

Expanded Product Line Includes:

• Berkwood Farms Pork Products: Known for their superior quality and flavor, Berkwood Farms’ pork is sourced from heritage breeds and raised without the use of antibiotics or hormones.

• Greener Pastures Chicken: Offering organic, free-range chicken that is pasture-raised and free from antibiotics, ensuring the highest standards of animal welfare and sustainability.

• Wixter Seafood: Providing a selection of premium, sustainably sourced seafood, including wild-caught fish and shellfish, certified by leading sustainability organizations.

"At Heritage Highland Farms, we are committed to providing our customers with the finest quality products," said Matt Vermeersch, one of the partners at Heritage Highland Farms. "By partnering with Berkwood Farms, Greener Pastures Chicken, and Wixter Seafood, we are able to expand our online selection to include a broader range of top-tier meats and seafood, all while maintaining our dedication to sustainable and ethical farming practices."

Customers can explore the expanded product range and place their orders directly through the user-friendly website, HeritageHighlandFarms.com. Heritage Highland Farms ensures seamless delivery, bringing premium meats and seafood straight to customers' doors.

About Heritage Highland Farms:

Heritage Highland Farms is an Iowa-based producer specializing in grass-fed, grass-finished Scottish Highland Beef. Committed to sustainable farming practices and animal welfare, Heritage Highland Farms delivers exceptional quality Scottish Highland beef with a distinct, rich flavor. Now, with the addition of pork, chicken, and seafood, Heritage Highland Farms continues to uphold its promise of providing high-quality, ethically sourced products.