Vampyre Cosmetics and Art of Drag Makeup Collection
Vampyre Cosmetics and Art of Drag add some zhuzh to everyone’s life! Exciting new collection unites hit UK brand and leading LGBTQ-owned US make-up brandNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The playful, funny and ever-so-slightly-subversive brand Art of Drag is starring in a brand-new collection from LGBTQ-owned US brand Vampyre Cosmetics. The collection launches online and in stores during the global celebration that is of Pride Month – June 2024.
The Vampyre collection includes eyeshadow palettes, “comic book” palettes, brush sets, lipsticks and more, all in vibrant, dramatic colours and presented in innovative packaging that has been designed to be both collectible and giftable. The new cosmetics line highlights the approach that made the Art of Drag brand iconic – taking famous artworks and genres featuring cultural female icons and replacing them with drag artists “beautylicious” Drag Queen Art by LGBTQ Artists.
The deal was brokered by Firefly Brand Management, a respected agency whose team offers decades of experience in all facets of leveraging brand value. Firefly was signed to bring Art of Drag to the vast US and Canada markets.
Vampyre Cosmetics is the perfect fit to authentically bring this collection to life. Founder and CEO Rachel Clinesmith spent years doing makeup for film and live fashion/burlesque shows. As a result, Vampyre Cosmetics' makeup formulation has the pigmentation and longevity necessary for stage and screen.
Vampyre Cosmetics strives to be a ‘beauty disruptor’, renouncing social constructs of beauty and replacing them with individual ones. It believes no one should have to choose between unique, inspired packaging and high-quality, ethical cosmetics – so is committed to both. Vampyre Cosmetics is proudly women-owned, disabled-owned and LGBTQ-owned. All of its products are also vegan, cruelty-free, and talc free.
The deal is further proof of the strong growth – in the UK and abroad – that led to a strategic decision by Art of Drag brand owner The London Studio in 2023 to found a standalone company, Art of Drag Limited. The new company is building on the opportunities opening up for a brand that has already inspired calendars, jigsaws, fashion collaborations, wall art, cards, giftware, stationery and more in the UK. And now Art of Drag is sashaying into new markets, notably through its partnership with Firefly.
The new company has its own dedicated staff, strategy and budget but remains closely aligned with The London Studio through its founder, multi award-winning designer, Soula Zavacopoulos, who is director of both companies.
Rachel Clinesmith, CEO, Vampyre Cosmetics, says: “We are thrilled to be bringing our skill and love of brilliant, exciting cosmetics to a brand that really is a perfect fit for us. We’ve loved working with Art of Drag on a range that will add a bit of zhuzh to everyone’s life – on the runway, in clubs or just about anywhere. This is a match made in drag Heaven!”
Soula Zavacopoulos, Director of Art of Drag Limited and The London Studio says: “We love how Vampyre Cosmetics renounce social constructs of beauty and replaces them with individual ones. Art of Drag celebrates diversity and the beauty of being our unique selves, so we thought Vampyre Cosmetics would be a perfect partner, as they too hold these values. We also love how their innovative packaging is designed with such creative vision and originality, making each palette a collectible item. Condragulations Congratulations to Vampyre Cosmetics!”
About Art of Drag
Created by The London Studio, and now a company in its own right, Art of Drag is a playful, funny and ever-so-slightly-subversive brand. Each original Art of Drag artwork features a beautylicious Drag Queen, created by an award-winning independent art house of LGBTQ+ artists and allies. These works reimagine and subvert famous artworks and genres, from street art to the Renaissance – and everything in between. It’s a brilliant concept that has an enormous appeal to a core market of young adults, but that also boasts a strong secondary market among teens and tweens, for whom drag is now very much part of mainstream British pop culture.
About The London Studio
The London Studio is an art licensing and design studio specializing in designing top-selling products for retail, developing commercially successful brands, and developing creative work for clients including celebrities, international retail chains, blue-chip corporations and charities.
Rachel Clinesmith
Vampyre Cosmetics LLc
email us here