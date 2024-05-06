Vampyre Cosmetics / Buffy The Vampire Slayer Makeup Collection Coming Soon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Vampyre Cosmetics is excited to announce their upcoming officially-licensed, first-of-its-kind, Buffy the Vampire Slayer makeup collection.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer struck a chord with viewers with its central metaphor, “High School as Hell.” Buffy Summers had the weight of the world on her shoulders – literally. It was up to her, along with her circle of friends, to battle the demons we all face… and save the world.
Even more popular today than when the television series first aired, the highly-collectible, limited-edition Buffy beauty collection will capture the essence of the show. It will be made by fans for fans. Presales open May 13th, 2024.
Vampyre Cosmetics is known for officially-licensed collaborative collections that combine unique packaging and nostalgic imagery. Each and every product is created with a rigorous focus on evoking an emotional response. The iconic vampires in Buffy The Vampire Slayer make Vampyre Cosmetics the perfect fit to authentically bring this collection to un-life.
Vampyre Cosmetics CEO & Founder Rachel Clinesmith says "Now everyone can raise the stakes, and slay every day day!" Vampyre Cosmetics is loved by the cosplay community because their makeup formulations have the pigmentation and longevity necessary for stage and screen.
Vampyre Cosmetics believes no one should have to choose between unique, inspired packaging and high quality, ethical cosmetics, so they are truly all in one. Vampyre Cosmetics is proudly women-owned, disabled-owned, and LGBTQ+-owned. All of their products are vegan, cruelty-free, and talc-free.
Rachel Boese
Buffy the Vampire Slayer struck a chord with viewers with its central metaphor, “High School as Hell.” Buffy Summers had the weight of the world on her shoulders – literally. It was up to her, along with her circle of friends, to battle the demons we all face… and save the world.
Even more popular today than when the television series first aired, the highly-collectible, limited-edition Buffy beauty collection will capture the essence of the show. It will be made by fans for fans. Presales open May 13th, 2024.
Vampyre Cosmetics is known for officially-licensed collaborative collections that combine unique packaging and nostalgic imagery. Each and every product is created with a rigorous focus on evoking an emotional response. The iconic vampires in Buffy The Vampire Slayer make Vampyre Cosmetics the perfect fit to authentically bring this collection to un-life.
Vampyre Cosmetics CEO & Founder Rachel Clinesmith says "Now everyone can raise the stakes, and slay every day day!" Vampyre Cosmetics is loved by the cosplay community because their makeup formulations have the pigmentation and longevity necessary for stage and screen.
Vampyre Cosmetics believes no one should have to choose between unique, inspired packaging and high quality, ethical cosmetics, so they are truly all in one. Vampyre Cosmetics is proudly women-owned, disabled-owned, and LGBTQ+-owned. All of their products are vegan, cruelty-free, and talc-free.
Rachel Boese
Vampyre Cosmetics LLc
+1 213-503-4514
rachel@vampyrecosmetics.com