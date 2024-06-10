Phúc Long Industrial Park in Long An to be expanded by 330ha

VIETNAM, June 10 - HCM CITY — The 80ha Phúc Long Industrial Park in Long An Province will be expanded by 330ha at a cost of over VNĐ5.6 trillion to become one of the largest industrial parks in the province.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái has approved the expansion, which will be developed by Phúc Long Investment and Construction Ltd, the same company behind the current industrial park in Bến Lức District.

However, the timeline for expansion is currently uncertain.

Home to 34 industrial parks covering over 9,250ha, Long An has attracted over 1,900 projects and employs 183,000 workers, including more than 950 FDI projects.

Long An aims to have 51 industrial parks covering over 12,400 hectares by 2030, in order to become the country’s second-largest industrial area, after Bình Dương Province.

Last year, Long An approved 118 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects totaling nearly $603 million, with 81 projects adjusting their capital to nearly $118 million.

The province remains among the top ten provinces attracting the most foreign investment in the first five months of the year, with major investors from Singapore and Japan. — VNS