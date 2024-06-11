Policy Pathways & VCU Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs Co-Sponsor 2024 Summer Academy in Public Policy
Policy Pathways and the VCU Wilder School Sponsor Death in Custody Policy Forum on Sunday, June 23, 2024
The Summer Academy opens with a Public Policy Forum: "Death In Custody: The Implications of Accountability and Transparency for The Criminal Justice System."
The immersive experience of our two-week Summer Academy offers participants the opportunity to engage with experts and grapple with real-world policy challenges.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “From emergency preparedness to food safety to incredible parks and recreation, excellence in public service doesn’t just magically happen. It requires a talented and dedicated workforce. The L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs is proud to partner in supporting Policy Pathways’ Summer Academy for Leadership and Public Service.”
— Dr. D. Pulane Lucas
~Dr. Susan Gooden, Dean of VCU’s Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs
Policy Pathways and the VCU L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs will kick off the 2024 session of the Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The online and in-person program will run through July 6th.
Twenty ambitious high school and early college students will learn from top professors, policymakers, and lecturers about a myriad of public policy and administration-related topics over the course of the rigorous, two-week program. They will develop key research, problem-solving, leadership, analytical, and communication skills while diving into the realms of economics, policy formation, law, advocacy, statistics, research methods, and more.
This year’s Capstone projects will focus on:
-The Environmental Hazards of Coal Dust in Hampton Roads, Virginia
-The Implications of Colonialism and Capitalism in Francophone Countries in West Africa
-Increasing the Number of Students of Color in Study Abroad Programs
-The Issues and Challenges of Reporting In-Custody Deaths in Maryland
Join us for the Opening Day Policy Forum entitled: "Death In Custody: The Implications of Accountability and Transparency for The Criminal Justice System” from 2:00 - 4:00 PM (EDT) in Hibbs Lecture Hall, Room 303, on VCU campus (900 Park Ave, Richmond), or online via live stream at https://tinyurl.com/5ESY7VZH. The event is free and open to the public.
Moderator Professor Charles J. Kehoe, COO of Kehoe Correctional Consulting, LLC, pastor, and speaker, will be joined by four distinguished panelists in discussing this urgent topic:
Dr. Jay Aronson, co-author of Death in Custody: How America Ignores the Truth and What We Can Do about It;
Dr. Antionette V. Irving, City of Richmond Sheriff;
Hon. Delores L. McQuinn, Virginia General Assembly Delegate; and
Dr. Darwin Fishman, Chico State University Professor of Multicultural and Gender Studies.
“The immersive experience of our two-week Summer Academy offers participants the opportunity to engage with experts and grapple with real-world policy challenges,” remarks Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, President and CEO of Policy Pathways. “Through hands-on activities and interactive sessions, program participants will gain invaluable insight into the policy-making process, develop critical thinking skills, and build a network with peers and professionals who share their passion for positive change in the world.”
Join the webinar on Sunday, June 23 at 2:00 PM (EDT) at https://tinyurl.com/5ESY7VZH
For more information, please visit policypathways.org or contact us at (866) 465-6671 or info@policypathways.org.
Dr. D. Pulane Lucas
Policy Pathways, Inc.
+1 866-465-6671
info@policypathways.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube