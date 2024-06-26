Introducing Policy Pathways’ 2024 Summer Academy Participants
Meet three extraordinary participants in this year's Summer Academy!RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 session of the Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service, co-hosted by Policy Pathways and VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, kicked off with great success on Sunday, June 23.
The program, occurring both in-person on VCU’s campus and online, welcomed the Honorable Chuck Richardson and Attorney Danyahel Norris to the opening ceremonies, which preceded a public policy forum on the theme of "Death In Custody: The Implications of Accountability and Transparency for The Criminal Justice System.”
Policy Pathways is thrilled to spotlight three of their exceptional Summer Academy participants:
Jasmine Johnson is a part of her school’s Student Council, Student Advisory Council, chess club, track team, and is a library assistant and counselor aide. She advocated for increased funding for her school district by designing a graphic t-shirt that says “Stop the Non-cents! Fund Our Schools!” “Students, staff, and families within our school system supported the cause,” she shares. “Thankfully, we could raise funds to allocate to different needs within our academic community.” Jasmine anticipates that in the Summer Academy, “I [will be] building a cornerstone or roadmap for my future with like-minded individuals.”
Amia Miller-Salim has always sought to give back to those in need. Her most recent endeavor was as a volunteer at her local FoodBank. “I’ve been volunteering at the Chesterfield Food Bank for over three years. It’s important to me as no one should have to worry about if and what they are going to eat.” Additionally, she was also involved in the nonprofit organization GetUpSis. “As a participant, I would generate ideas on where and what meals we would serve the community such as Monroe Park or in front of the VCU Police Station,” she shares. Amia’s desire to be active in the community stemmed from her drive to help others. “I've always loved to help others. In elementary school, I volunteered to help read to first graders.” Amia most looks forward to “meeting other young people who enjoy serving and making a difference in their communities” during the Summer Academy.
Reighn Crawley-Williams is involved in her school’s marching band and completed an internship at HRCAP. “Last summer, I did an internship at HRCAP which is a nonprofit agency in Newport News. HRCAP provides people access to different types of programs that support families and self dependency,” she explains. Reighn’s interests in health care policy and affirmative action sprang from the Black Lives Matter movement and COVID-19 pandemic. “The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 revealed the disparities in legal and health care systems, especially when it came to people of color.” During the Summer Academy, she is most excited to deepen her understanding of policies as well as expand her knowledge outside of areas she is already familiar with.
Program participants will showcase their Capstone projects and receive certificates of completion at the Closing Ceremony on Saturday, July 6th. Please join us in celebrating these future policy leaders! The webinar link will be posted on policypathways.org.
