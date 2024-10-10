Policy Pathways will Honor Distinguished Policy Leaders and Public Servants at 5th Annual Fall Celebration on Oct 17th

Policy Pathways Fifth Annual Fall Celebration Flyer Policy Pathways Logo Mistress of Ceremonies, Ms. Shawana King, Minister and Radio Personality

An Evening of Inspiration and Celebration!

Our Fall Celebration will be an evening of inspiration and celebration. Please join us in recognizing today’s policy leaders and youth public servants!” — Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, President and CEO of Policy Pathways

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Policy Pathways will host its Fifth Annual Fall Celebration on Thursday, October 17, 2024, from 6 – 8:00pm EST. The virtual event will honor remarkable youth and distinguished policy leaders in Virginia. Family members, friends, colleagues, and distinguished dignitaries will celebrate the accomplishments of award recipients during this auspicious occasion.The Mistress of Ceremonies will be Ms. Shawana King, Minister and Radio Personality. The Honorable Ghazala Hashmi, Virginia State Senator (15th District), will bring greetings. The Honorable Delores L. McQuinn, Virginia State Delegate (81st District) will introduce our Keynote Speaker The Honorable Cheryl Burke, Richmond City School Board Member (7th District).This year’s Policy Leadership Award honoree is the Honorable Cynthia Newbille, Richmond City Council President (7th District).The Honorable Shannon Taylor, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney, is the 2024 Excellence in Public Policy and Administration Award recipient!The five 2024 Youth Public Service Award recipients are:● Nasiyah Isra-Ul, CEO of Canary Academy Online Inc. (Richmond, VA);● Terriel Williams-Ford, Senior at Huguenot High School (Richmond, VA);● Tien Hoang, Senior at JR Tucker High School (Glen Allen, VA);● Sierra King, Junior at Open High School (Richmond, VA); and● Neha Jain, Sophomore at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School (Glen Allen, VA).The Fall Celebration is a ticketed event and open to the public. Funds support Policy Pathways educational programs and scholarships for youth to attend our Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service. Tickets are $40.00, with the following sponsorship levels available: Platinum- $5,000; Gold- $1,000; Silver- $500; and Bronze- $250. Tickets and sponsorships are available at: https://policypathways.org/events/policy-pathways-fifth-annual-fall-celebration/ Contributions are tax-deductible."Our Fall Celebration will be an evening of inspiration and celebration," shared Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, President and CEO of Policy Pathways. "Please join us in recognizing today’s policy leaders and youth public servants! If you are unable to join us, we graciously accept all donations."About Policy Pathways, Inc.Policy Pathways, Inc. is a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization based in Richmond, Virginia. We provide education, training, and leadership development to youth and young adults who desire to become leaders in the fields of public policy and administration, international affairs, and public service. Policy Pathways is open to any student regardless of social category or orientation. For more information, visit www.policypathways.org

