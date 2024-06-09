St. Albans Barracks // Bakersfield Crash and Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A2003845
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/8/24 at approximately 2:14 PM
STREET: RT 108
TOWN: Bakersfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Approximately .75 miles south of the intersection with RT 36
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Identity under investigation
AGE: See above
SEAT BELT? unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: see above
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy left side front damage
INJURIES: unknown
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Olyvia Paquette
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Bakersfield, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy left side rear
INJURIES: minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/8/24 at approximately 2:14 PM, Vermont State Police received the initial reports of what was determined to be a two vehicle crash on RT 108 in Bakersfield. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1, a black Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling northbound on RT 108 and crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck Vehicle 2, a gray 2012 Nissan Rogue. Vehicle 1 fled the scene.
Vehicle 1 was located abandoned in the middle of Lawyer Rd. near the intersection of RT 36 in Bakersfield. The identity of the operator is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call the State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Thank you.