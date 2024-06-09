St. Albans Barracks // Bakersfield Crash and Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2003845

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/8/24 at approximately 2:14 PM

STREET: RT 108

TOWN: Bakersfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Approximately .75 miles south of the intersection with RT 36

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Identity under investigation

AGE: See above

SEAT BELT? unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: see above

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy left side front damage

INJURIES: unknown

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Olyvia Paquette

AGE: 18

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF ADDRESS: Bakersfield, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy left side rear

INJURIES: minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/8/24 at approximately 2:14 PM, Vermont State Police received the initial reports of what was determined to be a two vehicle crash on RT 108 in Bakersfield. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vehicle 1, a black Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling northbound on RT 108 and crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck Vehicle 2, a gray 2012 Nissan Rogue. Vehicle 1 fled the scene.

Vehicle 1 was located abandoned in the middle of Lawyer Rd. near the intersection of RT 36 in Bakersfield. The identity of the operator is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to call the State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Thank you.