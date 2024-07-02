Jodie Lichtenstein, CEO, Fastback Refunds , A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Jodie recognized a gap in antiquated online merchandise refund processing, and her company is a game changer! A Great Interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Jodie Lichtenstein, CEO, Fastback Refunds for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Jodie Lichtenstein joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
About Fastback Refunds
Fastback is a new and innovative revolution that's here to provide you with a solution that is long overdue. Fastback transforms your return and refund experience with instant refunds.
Waiting 5-30 business days for a refund leaves consumers in limbo; cash restrained, stressed, and in fear of shopping freely. We're here to solve that problem in the simplest way. With Instant Refunds.
Fastback has created sophisticated technology and user experience that unlocks cash and provides consumers with certainty in the timing of their refund. Fastback strives to enable customers to have optionality, knowing that their refunds won't be tied up if they choose to return the items.
Jodie Lichtenstein joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Jodie Lichtenstein discusses the newest offerings of Unified Office, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jodie Lichtenstein was amazing. The success of Fastback Refunds is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Jodie Lichtenstein on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Fastback Refunds. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Jodie Lichtenstein who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Jodie Lichtenstein”.
