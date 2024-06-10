Clarity Innovations Merges with Chameleon Consulting to Better Serve Cyber Security Needs of National Security Community
Chameleon is a best-in-class company whose culture and mission-first ethics align perfectly with our own.”COLUMBIA, MD, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- --Collective capabilities enhance ability to support consequential and complex missions
— Wes Daniels, Co-Founder and CEO of Clarity
--Capitol Meridian Partners and both management teams provide funding for transaction
--Combined business to operate under the Clarity Innovations name
Clarity Innovations (Clarity), a National Security software, data and cyber engineering platform providing complex mission system outcomes, and Chameleon Consulting Group (CCG), a provider of full spectrum cyber operations solutions and services, announced today they have merged, to create a vanguard of next generation systems and cyberspace products and services to the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Clarity is a portfolio company of Capitol Meridian Partners (CMP), a Washington, DC-based firm that invests in companies at the nexus of government and commercial markets. Equity for the transaction came from Capitol Meridian Fund I, L.P. and its affiliates, with substantial participation from members of both management teams. Terms of the transaction, which closed on June 3, 2024, were not disclosed.
Wes Daniels, Co-Founder and CEO of Clarity, said, “Chameleon is a best-in-class company whose culture and mission-first ethics align perfectly with our own. The fit felt very natural, and I am excited to round out our customer and capability sets. Chameleon’s impact and reputation in the cyberspace and information operations domains are unparalleled. Their expertise and offerings complement, expand, and enhance our collective impact. We will retain all staff and believe the combined platform will create new growth opportunities for the next generation of leaders. We are taking special care to ensure a smooth transition for all customers and employees.”
Chameleon’s co-founders Tim Berzins and Byron G. Williams said, “Our alignment with Team Clarity is a force multiplier for our team, our customers, and mission partners. CCG and Clarity are relentlessly focused on taking care of our people, helping our customers within the National Security sector accomplish their mission, and establishing ourselves as vanguards within our operational and mission focus areas. Our shared core values will ensure we fulfill commitments to our customers and colleagues. Together we will accomplish our vision and mission faster than on our own.”
Mike Gozycki, Partner at Capitol Meridian Partners, said, “We believe combining Clarity and Chameleon, two founder-led businesses that share a common mission and culture, is the best answer for all customers and employees. Together, we can build the premier National Security platform that leaves an indelible and lasting impact on our government mission partners and U.S. national security. Clarity and Chameleon’s like-minded, innovative, and agile cultures will accelerate our ability to operationalize high-impact capabilities.”
The combined business will keep the Clarity name and will retain all employees. Wes Daniels will continue as CEO, and Tim Berzins and Byron G. Williams will remain senior executives in the go-forward organization.
Founded in 2012, Clarity elevates warfighter effectiveness by blending national security mission expertise with commercial innovation and by helping the government redefine its relationship to technology. Clarity’s mission is to connect people to the technology and tradecraft necessary to make our country and our world a better, safer place.
Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor, Miles & Stockbridge served as legal counsel, and Pipaya Partners provided financial advisory services to Chameleon. Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel, PwC provided financial advisory services, and Macquarie Capital served as M&A advisor to Clarity and Capitol Meridian Partners. Financing for the transaction was provided by Macquarie Capital.
About Clarity Innovations
Clarity Innovations, LLC was formed in 2012 to become the warfighter’s premier mission partner; empowering outcomes of National significance in competition and in conflict. Clarity’s mission is to protect and defend the Nation by modernizing and transforming complex systems, empowering data-driven decisions at scale, and establishing dominance in the cyber operations domain. Clarity empowers their personnel while executing missions with precision, dedication and speed; ensuring readiness for the challenges of preserving National Security through modern cyber-weapon systems now and into the future. www.clarityinnovates.com
About Chameleon Consulting Group, LLC
Chameleon Consulting Group, LLC was founded in 2018 by a small group of professionals with extensive experience in cyberspace operations and information operations across the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. CCG’s foremost focus is on their customers and their mission success. CCG’s Vision is to become a vanguard in the information warfare environment and to be a trusted and invaluable mission partner. https://chameleoncg.com/
About Capitol Meridian Partners
Capitol Meridian Partners was formed in 2021 to invest at the nexus of government and commercial markets, targeting opportunities where the firm can invest and drive value creation through active engagement with management. The firm draws upon the deep network of industry veterans curated over 27+ years of its principals’ experience in the sector to bring thoughtful strategic resources to each investment opportunity. www.capitolmeridian.com
Media Contacts:
Clarity Innovations
Kathi Knouse, Media Coordinator
(443) 583-4810
kknouse@clarityinnovates.com
Chameleon Consulting Group
Gina O’shea, Senior Operations Coordinator
703-835-4737
gina.oshea@chameleoncg.com
Capitol Meridian Partners
Christopher Ullman
+1 202-641-2234
chris@chrisullman.com
