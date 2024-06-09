MGTO attends 63rd APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting in Peru to expand tourism and trade international cooperation

MACAU, June 9 - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) represented Macao, China, as a Guest Economy, to attend the 63rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Tourism Working Group (TWG) Meeting, held in Peru, and continue to engage in the activities of the organization. During the meeting, MGTO presented an update about the tourism industry in Macao and exchanged with representatives from other Asia Pacific economies, helping to raise the city’s profile internationally.

MGTO Deputy Director, Ricky Hoi, headed the Macao, China delegation that also included a representative from DSEDT to attend the APEC TWG Meeting held on June 6 and 7, in Cusco, Peru. The two-day meeting agenda featured presentations on projects related to the four priority areas of the current APEC TWG Strategic Plan: Digital Transformation, Human Capital Development, Travel Facilitation and Competitiveness, and Sustainable Tourism and Economic Growth. There were also panel debates, along with discussions on the new Strategic Plan (2025-2029), among other sessions, allowing Macao delegates to exchange and have an update about the tourism situation in the attending economies, as well as the activities of the APEC TWG.

During the meeting, on June 7, MGTO Deputy Director provided an update about the tourism industry recovery in Macao after the pandemic. The presentation included an overview of key indicators, such as visitor arrivals from APEC Economies, visitor spending and more, alongside the marketing promotion conducted to expand international visitor source markets, including in APEC Economies like Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.

Since the Macao SAR was granted the status of Guest Economy in the APEC Tourism Working Group in 2001, MGTO and DSEDT have been attending the Tourism Working Group meetings regularly. The APEC TWG was formed in 1991 for tourism administrators of APEC economies to share information and exchange views, serving as a platform that supports cooperation and development of various destinations in tourism and trade.