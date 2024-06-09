Submit Release
Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo of Mexico

On June 4, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on her election as President of the United Mexican States.

Xi Jinping pointed out that Mexico is a major country in the Latin American region and an important emerging market, and China and Mexico are comprehensive strategic partners. Noting that the China-Mexico relationship has maintained sound development, demonstrating growing strategic significance, complementary strengths and mutually beneficial outcomes, Xi Jinping stressed that bilateral relations are now in an important period of time to build on past achievements and open up a new future. Xi said that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Mexico relations, and is ready to strengthen strategic communication with President-elect Sheinbaum to steer bilateral relations to new levels and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

