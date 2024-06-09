Xi Jinping Replies to Letters from Student Representatives of the "Hundred Schools Project" of Chinese Language Education in UAE

Recently, President Xi Jinping replied to letters from student representatives of the "Hundred Schools Project" of Chinese language education in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), encouraging them to master the Chinese language and learn more about China, and contribute to deeper friendship between China and the UAE.

Xi Jinping said he read each letter from the students, and felt from their words and drawings their love for the Chinese culture and their expectation for the friendship between the two countries. Recalling that five years ago, he and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan jointly launched the "Hundred Schools Project" of Chinese language education in the UAE, Xi said he is very pleased to see that learning Chinese has become a new trend in the UAE and a group of little envoys for China-UAE exchanges like them have been cultivated.

Citing the students’ words in the letters that China and the UAE have "held hands" for 40 years and hope that China and the UAE will be good friends forever, Xi Jinping said the Chinese people share the same wish, and that teenagers represent the future of the China-UAE friendship. Xi welcomes the students to visit China to see the giant pandas and climb the Great Wall, and study at Chinese universities when they grow up. He also encourages more UAE teenagers to learn Chinese and get to know China, and engage in heart-to-heart exchanges and mutual learning with Chinese teenagers, to plant the seeds of friendship in their hearts, and contribute their part to creating a better future for China-UAE relations.

In July 2019, witnessed by President Xi Jinping and the then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the two sides signed a memorandum in Beijing, officially launching the "Hundred Schools Project" of Chinese language education in the UAE. By now, the number of schools offering Chinese language courses in the UAE has reached 171, with 71,000 students learning Chinese. Recently, 40 elementary and middle school student representatives from two demonstration schools of the project, the Hamdan Bin Zayed School and the Yas School, wrote letters respectively to President Xi in Chinese, expressing their keen interest in and love for the Chinese culture and their aspirations to become envoys of friendship between the two countries.