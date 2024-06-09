Heads of State of China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan Extend Co...

On June 6, 2024, the signing ceremony of the trilateral intergovernmental agreement on the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project was held in Beijing, with President Xi Jinping, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev extending congratulations on the signing of the agreement via video link.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is a strategic project of connectivity between China and Central Asia, and a landmark project of Belt and Road cooperation among the three countries. The signing of the trilateral intergovernmental agreement will provide a solid legal basis for the construction of the project, marking the transition of the railway project from a vision to reality, and demonstrating to the international community the firm determination of the three countries to promote cooperation and seek development together. China is ready to make continuous efforts with Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to lay the groundwork for the launch of the project and finish building this strategic corridor at an early date to bring benefits to the three countries and peoples and boost the economic and social development of the region.

Sadyr Zhaparov said the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is a flagship project of Belt and Road cooperation among the three countries. Once completed, it will become a new transport route linking Asia to Europe and the Persian Gulf countries, which is of great significance to promoting connectivity and strengthening economic and trade exchanges among the countries along the route and in the region as a whole. He expressed the hope that the railway will be completed and put into operation at an early date to provide new impetus for the common development of the region and the well-being of the people in all countries.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that today's signing ceremony is of historic significance and a substantial step forward in building regional connectivity. The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will become the shortest land route connecting China and Central Asian countries, and open up the big markets in South Asian and Middle East countries. This will help further expand regional countries’ cooperation with China and deepen friendly ties among the countries, which serves the long-term interests of all the countries.

Starting from Kashgar, Xinjiang, the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway runs through Kyrgyzstan into Uzbekistan, and can be extended to West Asia and South Asia in the future. Upon completion, it will greatly enhance connectivity among the three countries and drive faster economic and social development in the region.