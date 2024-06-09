PHILIPPINES, June 9 - Press Release

June 7, 2024 'Superstars in public service' -- Bong Go lauds barangay officials at LnB Provincial Congress in Tagbilaran City, Bohol On Wednesday, June 5, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go attended the Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) - Bohol Chapter Provincial Congress held at Bohol Tropics Resort in Tagbilaran City, Bohol. Led by LNB Vice President Rudy Tutor, the event brought together barangay officials from across the province, and Go took the opportunity to praise their dedication and hard work. The event was also attended by other key officials, such as acting Vice Governor Tita Baja, Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Cenzoria Yap, and Bohol provincial board members, among others. In his speech, Senator Go commended the barangay officials for their tireless efforts to serve their communities. He emphasized their crucial role, especially at the grassroots level, where they act as the frontline for addressing people's concerns and bridging local issues to the national government. "Your roles are critical," Go said. "You are the first point of contact for many of our citizens, and it is through your efforts that we can address the needs and concerns of the people effectively." The senator, often called Mr. Malasakit, encouraged the officials to continue their hard work, highlighting that despite different titles, they are all public servants committed to serving their constituents. He urged them to work hand in hand for the betterment of Bohol, stressing the importance of unity and collaboration. "No matter our positions, we are all public servants dedicated to providing necessary services for our constituents," Go remarked. "Alam kong pare-parehas lang tayo ng bisyo, ang magserbisyo. Let's continue to work together for the betterment of Bohol." In a touching note, the senator referred to the barangay leaders as "superstars in their rights," acknowledging the trust and confidence their communities have placed in them. To show his appreciation, Go gave basketballs, volleyballs, sling bags, and fruits to all barangay officials in attendance. He assured them of his unwavering support and commitment to pushing for legislative measures to ensure they have the resources and backing needed to perform their duties effectively. "Pinili kayo ng inyong mga tao na mamuno dahil naniniwala sila sa inyong kakayahan. Asahan ninyo, lagi akong nandito para sa inyo at ipagpapatuloy kong isulong ang mga kinakailangang hakbang upang suportahan kayo sa inyong mga tungkulin," Go underscored. Senator Go has introduced two legislative measures to recognize and support the hard work of barangay officials and health workers. The first, Senate Bill No. 197, also known as the Magna Carta for Barangays, aims to grant barangay officials the same benefits as regular government employees. Under the proposed measure, the Punong Barangay, members of the Sangguniang Barangay, the Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson, the barangay secretary, and the barangay treasurer would be eligible to receive salaries, benefits, allowances (such as hazard pay, representation, and transportation allowance), 13th-month pay, and other perks that regular government employees enjoy if enacted into law. Furthermore, Go's advocacy emphasizes the crucial role of barangay health workers (BHWs), who serve as the primary healthcare providers in their communities. He introduced SBN 427, the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Act, to ensure fair compensation and benefits for these frontline workers if enacted into law. This bill acknowledges the invaluable contributions of BHWs in delivering primary healthcare services, raising health awareness, and safeguarding community well-being. It aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s call to prioritize the welfare of BHWs, especially in light of their significant efforts during the country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. To further promote the welfare of youth leaders, Senator Go co-authored Republic Act No. 11768, reforming the Sangguniang Kabataan and providing monthly honoraria and other benefits for SK leaders. Under the Act, 10% of the barangay general fund must be allocated for their SK. The funds, which will be used for youth development and empowerment programs, must be paid in lump sum by the Sangguniang Barangay. The gathering was a testament to the strong leadership and dedication of Bohol's barangay officials, with Senator Go's words serving as both recognition and motivation for them to continue their vital work in their communities. To help improve public service delivery in Bohol, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Alicia, Anda, Balilihan, Batuan, Buenavista, Danao, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia Hernandez, Guindulman, Loay, Loon, and Valencia; improvement of evacuation centers in Panglao, Anda, Balilihan, Carmen, Corella, Garcia-Hernandez and Valencia; installation of a water system in President Carlos P. Garcia; construction of the municipal slaughterhouse in Inabanga; and the acquisition and installation of solar-powered street lights in Getafe. On the same day, Go was in Dauis and Panglao, assisting displaced workers and inspecting the towns' respective Super Health Centers which he advocated for to bring primary health services closer to communities.