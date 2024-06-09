Cayetano A: NAS: Four years of celebrating triumphs and making Filipino sporting dreams come true

PHILIPPINES, June 9 - Press Release

June 9, 2024 NAS: Four years of celebrating triumphs and making Filipino sporting dreams come true Marking its fourth anniversary today (June 9), the National Academy of Sports (NAS) situated in Clark City, Pampanga continues to provide a nurturing environment where aspiring Filipino athletes can pursue their sporting dreams while receiving quality education. Republic Act No.11470, which established NAS in 2020, was made possible through the tireless sports advocacy and efforts of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, who was then Speaker of the House of Representatives. Recognizing the need for a specialized institution dedicated to sports education and athlete development, Cayetano principally sponsored the measure and rallied support among stakeholders to turn this vision into reality. "Ang sports po ay nakatahi sa ating pang-araw-araw na buhay. Whether you talk about anti-drugs, you talk about teamwork, you talk about discipline, you talk about passion, you talk about nutrition, isama-sama niyo po lahat yan, makikita ninyo sa sports," Cayetano, a long-time sports enthusiast, said. Four years on, the academy continues to thrive in nurturing athletic talent and fostering a culture of sports excellence. In its 2023 figures, NAS boasts a total of 160 students, among them 63 student-athletes being trained across various disciplines. These student-athletes come from all over the country - 26 from North Luzon, 13 from Mindanao, 9 from Visayas, and 8 each from South Luzon and National Capital Region. The sports programs offered by NAS also encompass a wide range of disciplines, including aquatics, athletics, badminton, gymnastics, judo, table tennis, taekwondo, and weightlifting. The academy currently trains Grade 7 to 9 students, and will have the first Grade 10 batch this coming school year. Through state-of-the-art facilities and expert coaching, NAS provides student-athletes with the resources and support they need to excel in their chosen sport while fostering values of discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship. PH's growing prowess in sports In the backdrop of NAS' training is the series of sports hosting opportunities for the Philippines in major international events. This year alone, the country is hosting a number of tournaments, including the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenger Cup, the Volleyball Nations League (VNL), and the Volleyball Challenger Cup (VCC). The country will also be single-hosting the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in 2025. Recent sporting triumphs such as the bronze win of Alas Pilipinas in the 2024 AVC Challenger Cup - a first in 63 years - also serve as a shining example of the Philippines' growing prowess in sports. Cayetano, who is former chair of the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC), lauded this victory in a Facebook post. "Asian Volleyball Bronze Medalist! Medal after 63 years! What a great achievement! Thank YOU LORD GOD for this sweet victory! For the whole team and everyone who supported them! My salute to Alas Pilipinas for bringing honor to the country, happiness to the volleyball community, and unity among Filipinos.We are very proud of you!" the senator wrote. He said such victories underscore the importance of institutions like NAS in providing necessary support and infrastructure for athletes to thrive, and also in nurturing and developing the next generation of Filipino athletes, who are poised to make their mark on the world stage. "NAS is here so that we have a high school that will focus on sports, find new talents, and provide scholarships to deserving student-athletes," he said. To further complement NAS' training of student-athletes, Cayetano is pushing for the establishment of a nationwide grassroots sports program. "I really believe na dapat ibalik 'to, y'ung grassroots sports program. Kailangan naka-integrate sa DepEd, from kindergarten all the way to college, dahil napaka-importante ng sports," he said. NAS: Apat na taon ng tagumpay at pagsasakatuparan ng mga pangarap sa palakasan ng Pilipino Sa ika-apat na anibersaryo ngayong araw (Hunyo 9) ng National Academy of Sports (NAS), patuloy itong nagbibigay-daan sa mga atletang Pinoy na matupad ang kanilang mga pangarap sa palakasan habang tumatanggap ng de-kalidad na edukasyon. Itinatag ang NAS noong 2020 sa bisa ng Republic Act No.11470 sa Clark City, Pampanga. Naging posible ito sa pamamagitan ng walang sawang sports advocacy at pagsisikap ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, na noon ay Speaker ng House of Representatives. Kinikilala ni Cayetano ang pangangailangan para sa isang institusyon na nakatuon lamang sa edukasyon sa palakasan at pag-unlad ng mga atleta. Kaya naman pangunahing niyang itinaguyod at kumalap ng suporta upang gawing katotohanan ang institusyong ito. "Ang sports po ay nakatahi sa ating pang-araw-araw na buhay. Whether you talk about anti-drugs, you talk about teamwork, you talk about discipline, you talk about passion, you talk about nutrition, isama-sama niyo po lahat yan, makikita ninyo sa sports," wika ni Cayetano. Pagkalipas ng apat na taon, patuloy na umuunlad ang akademya sa pag-aalaga ng talento sa atleta at pagpapaunlad ng kultura ng kahusayan sa palakasan. Base sa datos ng NAS noong 2023, mayroon itong kabuuang 160 na mga mag-aaral, kabilang ang 63 na mga atleta ng mag-aaral na sinasanay sa iba't ibang disiplina. Nagmula sa iba't ibang panig ng bansa ang mga student-athletes na ito - 26 mula sa North Luzon, 13 mula sa Mindanao, siyam mula sa Visayas, at tig-walo mula sa South Luzon at National Capital Region. Malawak din ang saklaw ng mga programang pang-sports na inaalok ng NAS, kabilang ang aquatics, athletics, badminton, gymnastics, judo, table tennis, taekwondo, at weightlifting. Kasalukuyang tinuturuan ng akademiya ang mga mag-aaral mula sa Grade 7 to 9, at magkakaroon ito ng pinakaunang Grade 10 batch sa darating na pasukan. Sa pamamagitan ng mga makabagong pasilidad at ekspertong coaching, nagbibigay ang NAS sa mga atletang mag-aaral ng suporta na kailangan nila upang maging mahusay sa kanilang napiling larangan habang pinalalakas ang mga halaga ng disiplina, pagtutulungan ng magkakasama, at pagiging patas sa lahat. Lumalagong pag-unlad ng Pilipinas sa palakasan Sa likod ng mga pagsasanay sa NAS ay ang serye ng mga sports hosting ng Pilipinas para sa mga pangunahing international events. Ngayong taon lamang, ang bansa ang magho-host ng ilang paligsahan tulad ng 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenger Cup, Volleyball Nations League (VNL), at Volleyball Challenger Cup (VCC). Magiging single-host din ang bansa sa FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship sa 2025. Ang mga nakaraang tagumpay sa palakasan tulad ng bronze win ng Alas Pilipinas sa 2024 AVC Challenger Cup - una sa 63 taon - ay nagsisilbi ring isang maliwanag na halimbawa ng lumalagong husay ng Pilipinas sa sports. Pinuri ni Cayetano, na dating chair ng Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC), ang tagumpay na ito sa isang post sa Facebook. "Asian Volleyball Bronze Medalist! Medal after 63 years! What a great achievement! Thank YOU LORD GOD for this sweet victory! For the whole team and everyone who supported them! My salute to Alas Pilipinas for bringing honor to the country, happiness to the volleyball community, and unity among Filipinos.We are very proud of you!" sulat ng senador. Aniya, binibigyang-diin ng mga tagumpay ang kahalagahan ng mga institusyon tulad ng NAS sa pagbibigay ng kinakailangang suporta at imprastraktura para umunlad ang mga atleta, gayundin sa pag-aalaga at pagpapaunlad ng susunod na henerasyon ng mga atletang Pilipino na nakahanda nang gumawa ng kanilang marka sa entablado ng mundo. "NAS is here so that we have a high school that will focus on sports, find new talents, and provide scholarships to deserving student-athletes," wika ni Cayetano. Isinusulong din ni Cayetano ang pagtatatag ng isang nationwide grassroots sports program upang higit pang makadagdag sa pagsasanay ng NAS sa mga student-athletes. "I really believe na dapat ibalik 'to, y'ung grassroots sports program. Kailangan naka-integrate sa DepEd, from kindergarten all the way to college, dahil napaka-importante ng sports," wika niya.