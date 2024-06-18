OFP Funding Lowers Trading Account Prices and Offers Custom Options for Traders
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OFP Funding, the leading regulated prop firm in the market, is pleased to announce a significant upgrade to its offerings, aimed at enhancing affordability and flexibility for traders. The company is rolling out lower prices for instant funding accounts along with a range of customizable options, in which traders can decide their daily and monthly drawdowns, as well as their consistency score, known as Trader Value Rule, and payout schedule.
All trading accounts will have their price reduced up to 75% as a definitive move. Lowering the prices, instead of focusing on promotions, open up trading opportunities to a broader audience, democratizing access to the financial markets. Traders now have the flexibility to choose from a variety of custom account options that align with their individual needs, trading strategies and, most importantly, their budget.
OFP's New Custom Account Options:
Daily Drawdown: 5%, 4%, 3%
Monthly Drawdown: 10%, 8%, 6%
TVR (Trader Value Rule): 25%/22%/20%, 20%/18%/16%, 15%/14%/12%
Payout Schedule: Monthly/biweekly/on-demand, Monthly/biweekly/on-demand, Monthly/biweekly/on-demand
Leverage: 1:100, 1:100, 1:100
Price: 40% off, 53% off, 75% off
By lowering the initial investment usually required to start negotiating in the markets, OFP is minimizing financial risks for new and experienced traders. The prop firm also enforces accessibility to instant funding by eliminating the need for challenges or evaluation phases and onboarding traders within 24 hours, so they can start trading immediately. The introduction of stricter drawdown limits serves as a safety net, protecting traders from significant losses and promoting responsible trading practices.
With OFP, the global community of more than 10,000 traders also benefit from a comprehensive suite of support services and resources tailored to enhance their trading journey. The prop firm offers an exclusive multilingual Mental Coach Program, and OFP Funding's platform and website are available in multiple languages, including English, Portuguese, Italian, and Spanish, ensuring accessibility for traders across the globe. The revamped dashboard boasts enhanced data visualization, user experience, and risk management capabilities, empowering users to make informed decisions with confidence.
For more information about OFP Funding's new trading account options and customization features, please visit www.ofpfunding.com.
