Fixed Ops Roundtable Adds 17 Dealerships to Certified Program
Recognizing Excellence in the Automotive Industry
We are dedicated to providing guidance to dealerships by showcasing the premier trendsetters and go-getters in this space.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fixed Ops Roundtable is proud to announce the addition of 17 dealerships to the Fixed Ops Roundtable Certified Program. Launched in 2023, the program is designed to recognize and showcase auto dealerships that demonstrate exceptional performance in employee culture, customer experience, and the implementation of innovative best practices and technology solutions.
"It's an exciting time in the auto industry as we deal with new technologies, new powertrains and drive trains, and heightened customer expectations," said Ted Ings, Founder and President of Fixed Ops Roundtable. "We are dedicated to providing guidance to dealerships by showcasing the premier trendsetters and go-getters in this space. The dealers in this program work hard to be the best and we want to make sure they are recognized for their efforts."
The Certified Dealer Honoree List for 2024-2025 includes the following dealerships:
• Jim Ellis Automotive Group—Atlanta, GA
• Jaguar Land Rover of Cincinnati—Cincinnati, OH
• Carter Myers Automotive—Charlottesville, VA
• Rohrman Automotive Group—Lafayette, IN
• Arrowhead BMW—Glendale, AZ
• Scott Clark Toyota—Matthews, NC
• Ray Catena Auto Group—Edison, NJ
• Mike Calvert Toyota—Houston, TX
• Rohrman Automotive Group—Arlington Heights, IL
• Honda of Downtown Los Angeles—Los Angeles, CA
• Jaguar Land Rover of Dallas—Dallas, TX
• Team Automotive Group—Charlotte, NC
• Tom Wood Automotive Group—Indianapolis, IN
• Schomp Automotive Group—Highlands Ranch, CO
• Maple Hill Automotive Group—Kalamazoo, MI
• Vaden Automotive Group—Savannah, GA
• Sherwood Ford—Alberta, Canada
"We are thrilled that our nominees, Schomp Automotive Group and Tom Wood Automotive Group, were selected to receive certification," said Skyler Chadwick, Director of Product Consulting, Cox Automotive Inc. "This is a testament to their commitment to providing exceptional customer service and meeting the highest industry standards."
“We wish to extend our sincerest congratulations to all of the dealerships honored with this recognition," said Shawn Leibold, Director of Industry Relations for Reynolds and Reynolds and FORT Advisory Board Member. "We are proud to see so many of our customers recognized in this group who are excelling in their fixed operations departments and becoming examples for other dealerships to emulate. Every day at Reynolds we strive to help customers reach and go beyond their goals, and those that made this list are prime examples of how that collaboration continues to bear fruit.”
"It is not surprising to us that our customer, Jim Ellis Automotive Group, has been chosen to receive this esteemed certification. We have witnessed firsthand Jim Ellis's unwavering dedication to excellence and their commitment to providing top-notch service to customers," said Melissa Tse, Senior Customer Success Manager, CDK Global. "Congratulations to all of the honorees."
The 2024 honorees join an esteemed group of certified dealers from 2023, which includes:
• Bozard Ford-Lincoln—St. Augustine, FL
• The Niello Company—Sacramento, CA
• Tasca Automotive Group—RI, NY, IL, FL, MO, PA
• DePaula Automotive Group—Albany, NY
• Kayser Automotive Group—Madison, WI
• Apple Tree Honda and Acura—Asheville, NC
To become a Fixed Ops Roundtable Certified Dealer, dealerships must be nominated and undergo a rigorous evaluation process by the Fixed Ops Roundtable advisory board.
Certified dealerships receive digital branding materials to help them promote their certified status to consumers.
Certified Partner Program Expands
Fixed Ops Roundtable's Certified Partner Program also continues to expand, now boasting over 42 certified partners. This distinguished group includes industry leaders such as Reynolds and Reynolds, CDK Global, Cox Automotive, BG Products, Automotive Warranty Network, Brooke AI, and Northwood University. These partners are recognized for their commitment to excellence and their ability to effectively support auto dealerships.
To learn more about the Fixed Ops Roundtable Certified program, visit https://www.fixedopsroundtablecertified.com.
About Fixed Ops Roundtable
Fixed Ops Roundtable hosts the automotive industry’s premier virtual events and podcasts, featuring an impressive lineup of hundreds of speakers, dozens of panels, and exclusive interviews with some of the industry's foremost visionaries. Fixed Ops Roundtable attendees include dealership principals, executives, and personnel; as well as leading executives from OEM and retail automotive vendors. The events provide opportunities to explore cutting-edge technology, network with peers, learn best practices, and gain insights into emerging trends. Session topics cover service, parts, body shop, reconditioning, F&I products, and more.
Each event is expertly live-streamed and draws thousands of viewers. Subsequently, the content is curated into engaging videos that reach an even wider audience through YouTube and social media promotion. Fixed Ops Roundtable events have unique themes and offer a fun, immersive experience supported by hundreds of sponsors who recognize the value of these exceptional gatherings. Fixed Ops Roundtable embraces a philanthropic spirit, raising funds for charitable causes to make a positive impact beyond the automotive realm. In addition to its flagship virtual events, Fixed Ops Roundtable hosts pop-up events at high-profile dealerships around the country. These live-streamed, in-person gatherings offer deep insights through interviews with dealership principals, executives, and personnel. Viewers gain valuable knowledge about the dealership’s best practices, culture, customer experience strategies, and more.
For information about upcoming events, follow Fixed Ops Roundtable on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
