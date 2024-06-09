Insomnia Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

Insomnia Market Report

Insomnia companies are Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Imbrium Therapeutics, and others.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Insomnia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Insomnia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Insomnia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Insomnia Market Report:

The Insomnia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

The Insomnia market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 5,700 million in 2022 and is projected to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032).

The Insomnia diagnosed prevalence has been increasing due to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated disorders, besides increasing population and awareness of sleep disorders.

Increased awareness and a better understanding of disease pathophysiology have improved diagnosis and treatment.

Benzodiazepines and benzodiazepine receptor antagonists, so-called Z-drugs, are widely used first-line pharmacotherapy to decrease sleep latency and are approved for short-term treatment of sleep-onset insomnia. The other medications approved by the US FDA include selective histamine H1 antagonists, melatonin receptor agonists, and dual orexin receptor antagonists (DORAs) (the latest class to be approved), besides non-pharmacological interventions like cognitive behavioral therapy.

One of the major concerns in understanding the insomnia market is frequent off-label prescribing and unrestricted use of antidepressants and other OTCs, despite a lack of clinical evidence of benefit. Further, many approved drugs have been on the market for over a decade and face the threat of generic erosion. This is evident from the gradual decline in the revenue of drugs. Most approved pharmacological treatment options are associated with adverse events, like reduced sleep quality, next-day somnolence, and increased risk of accidents/injuries

Insomnia is associated with poor health-related quality of life, increased healthcare resource utilization reduced productivity, and substantial economic burden.

Changes in the diagnostic criteria have improved the diagnosis of insomnia and helped in the recognition of insomnia as a disorder in its own right, along with greater operationalization and quantification of its diagnostic criteria. Significant developments in the treatment regime have led to the approval of novel class therapies such as orexin antagonists and melatonin agonists, along with CBTs, that address insomnia with associated conditions

In 2022, the US had the largest Insomnia market size of insomnia among the 7MM countries, accounting for approximately USD 4,656 million, which is expected to increase further by 2032.

Novel orexin receptor antagonists, suvorexant, lemborexant, and daridorexant, are the latest FDA-approved class for the treatment of insomnia. These have potential advantages over benzodiazepines and other hypnotics, including limited cognitive impairment and the ability to arouse patients from sleep with adequate stimulation quickly. However, one major potential limitation to using orexin receptor antagonists is their cost.

Despite all the advances made over the last few decades with treatment modalities, insomnia is still a common disease, with a clear unmet need for cost-effective, long-term therapies that improve sleep quality without resulting in next-day impairment and/or dependence.

Key Insomnia Companies: Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Imbrium Therapeutics, Defined Research, and others

Key Insomnia Therapies: HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922), Vornorexant (TS-142), Piromelatine (Neu-P11), Sunobinop (IMB-115), Defined CBD (cannabidiol), and others

Janssen Pharmaceutical’s Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922), an orexin antagonist for the treatment of individuals with MDD suffering from associated insomnia, is a niche-specific product that may address the side effects associated with DORAs.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a melatonin receptor agonist, is another therapy with potential that is anticipated to enter the US market by 2024, according to DelveInsight’s analysts. This circadian regulator has the potential to improve latency to persistent sleep significantly by synchronizing an individual’s sleep/wake cycle.

TS-142, developed by Taisho Pharmaceutical, is a novel compound with potent antagonistic activity against orexin receptors that can potentially improve the orexin-dominated drug market for insomnia. With fast absorption and short elimination properties compared to the marketed similar class products, the drug has the potential to improve the quality of sleep and sleep maintenance, thus, creating a niche for itself in the crowded market space.

With no curative therapy and the large side effect associated with the current treatment regime, there are opportunities for pharma players to develop therapies with improved safety and tolerability profiles, effective in improving sleep quality without next-day somnolence.

The Insomnia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Insomnia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Insomnia market dynamics.

Insomnia Overview

Insomnia, a sleep-wake disorder, encompasses both nocturnal and diurnal symptoms. Its hallmark is a primary complaint of dissatisfaction with sleep quality or duration, often accompanied by challenges falling asleep at bedtime, frequent or prolonged awakenings during the night, or early-morning awakening with difficulty returning to sleep. While insomnia's exact cause remains elusive, research indicates that physiological arousal at inconvenient times can disrupt normal sleep patterns in many individuals. Common symptoms include depression, anxiety, daytime tiredness or sleepiness, and premature waking.

Diagnosing insomnia relies on subjective reports of difficulty initiating or maintaining sleep, along with significant distress or impairments during waking hours. Objective measures such as actigraphy and polysomnography are used to quantify sleep activity, although polysomnography, the gold standard for sleep disorder assessment, is not frequently employed for diagnosing insomnia. Instead, insomnia questionnaires like the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI) and the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) prove invaluable in identifying and assessing the condition.

Insomnia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 86 million diagnosed prevalent cases of insomnia in the 7MM in 2022.



Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for nearly 67% of the total diagnosed prevalent cases of insomnia in the year 2022. These cases are expected to increase further during the study period (2019–2032).



Insomnia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Insomnia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Insomnia

Prevalent Cases of Insomnia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Insomnia

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Insomnia

Insomnia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Insomnia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Insomnia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Insomnia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Insomnia Key Companies

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Imbrium Therapeutics, Defined Research

Insomnia Therapies

HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), Seltorexant (JNJ-42847922), Vornorexant (TS-142), Piromelatine (Neu-P11), Sunobinop (IMB-115), Defined CBD (cannabidiol)

Insomnia Treatment Market

The objective of insomnia therapy is to enhance the patient's ability to initiate and maintain sleep, wake up refreshed, and function normally throughout the day. Behavioral and psychological therapies, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), are typically recommended as first-line treatments for insomnia, according to various guidelines. Pharmacological options, including benzodiazepines or a combination of psychological and pharmacological therapies, may also be utilized to manage the condition.

CBT-I is endorsed as the primary treatment for chronic insomnia disorder by organizations such as the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), the American College of Physicians (ACP), and the European Sleep Research Society (ESRS). Typically delivered over 4-8 sessions by clinicians with specialized training, CBT-I offers a non-pharmacological approach to insomnia management.

Recently, SOMRYST became the first and only digital therapeutic drug approved by the US FDA for treating chronic insomnia. Additionally, the US FDA has approved benzodiazepines (such as temazepam, triazolam, estazolam, flurazepam, and quazepam) and non-benzodiazepines, also known as "Z-drugs" (including zolpidem, eszopiclone, zaleplon, and zolpidem tartrate), for insomnia treatment. Other medications approved by the US FDA include selective histamine H1 antagonists, melatonin receptor agonists like ramelteon, and orexin receptor antagonists such as suvorexant, lemborexant, and daridorexant.

QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), a dual orexin receptor antagonist, is the most recent product to receive approval for marketing in the United States and Europe by Idorsia, Syneos Health, and Mochida Pharmaceuticals. It is also under development for insomnia treatment in Japan.

Insomnia Market Dynamics

The landscape of the insomnia market is poised to undergo significant changes in the upcoming years, driven by advancements in diagnosis and treatment stemming from heightened awareness and improved understanding of the disease's pathophysiology. Notably, novel therapeutic classes like orexin antagonists and melatonin agonists, along with Cognitive Behavioral Therapies (CBTs), have gained approval for insomnia and related conditions. Additionally, progress in biomarker discovery and research on sleep and circadian health opens avenues for leveraging diagnostic tools and technologies for personalized treatments. As awareness of insomnia grows, companies have opportunities to develop drugs targeting chronic insomnia and insomnia associated with conditions such as Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), further fueling market growth.

However, several factors may hinder the expansion of the insomnia market. Insomnia is associated with diminished health-related quality of life, increased healthcare resource utilization, reduced productivity, and a substantial economic burden. Most current pharmacological treatments for insomnia are linked to side effects like decreased sleep quality, daytime sleepiness, and an elevated risk of accidents or injuries. Furthermore, many approved drugs in this market segment have been available for over a decade and face competition from generic alternatives, resulting in declining revenues for products like ROZEREM, SILENOR, AMBIEN, and CIRCADIN. Moreover, despite advancements in diagnostic criteria, the diagnosis of insomnia still relies primarily on subjective patient complaints rather than objective sleep measurements, leading to potential misdiagnoses.

Scope of the Insomnia Market Report:

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Insomnia Companies: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Huabo Biopharm Co., Ltd., Beijing Scitech-Mq Pharmaceuticals, Oxford BioMedica, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Takeda, Amgen, Novartis, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pfizer, Calithera Biosciences, Inc, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott, SCRI Development Innovations, LLC, Astellas Pharma Inc, and others

Key Insomnia Therapies: Bevacizumab, HB0025, ST-1898 tablets, Trovax, fruquintinib+sintilimab, Cabozantinib, AMG 102, Pazopanib, tivozanib (AV-951), Belzutifan, Temsirolimus (CCI-779), CB-839, ABT-869, Nivolumab, ABT-510/Thrombospondin-1 mimetic, bevacizumab, CP-461, and others

Insomnia Therapeutic Assessment: Insomnia current marketed and Insomnia emerging therapies

Insomnia Market Dynamics: Insomnia market drivers and Insomnia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Insomnia Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Insomnia Market Access and Reimbursement



Table of Contents:

1. Insomnia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Insomnia

3. SWOT analysis of Insomnia

4. Insomnia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Insomnia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Insomnia Disease Background and Overview

7. Insomnia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Insomnia

9. Insomnia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Insomnia Unmet Needs

11. Insomnia Emerging Therapies

12. Insomnia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Insomnia Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Insomnia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Insomnia Market Drivers

16. Insomnia Market Barriers

17. Insomnia Appendix

18. Insomnia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

