Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report 2034: Epidemiology Data, Therapies, Latest Approvals by DelveInsight

The dynamics of the intratumoral cancer therapies market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the approval of several drugs targeting different cancer indications.

Some of the key facts of the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report:

The Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the intratumoral cancer therapies market size was found to be USD 93 million in 2021 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, in 2021, the total intratumoral cancer patient pool cases across 7MM were about 469K which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2020–2034.

Key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Companies: Nanobiotix, Sirnaomics, Apexigen, Replimune, Merck & Co (Viralytics), Highlight Therapeutics, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, Intensity Therapeutics, DNAtrix, Treovir, Philogen, Lokon Pharma AB, Regeneron, Istari Oncology, and others

Key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies: HENSIFY, STP705 (cotsiranib ), Sotigalimab (APX005M), RP1 (Vusolimogene Oderparepvec), V937 (CVA21/CAVATAK), BO-112, TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid), INT230-6 (cisplatin/vinblastine), DNX-2401 (tasadenoturev), G207, NIDLEGY (daromun; L19IL2 + L19TNF), LOAd703, Vidutolimod (CMP-001), Lerapolturev (Formerly Known as PVSRIPO), and others

The Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Intratumoral Cancer Therapies pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market dynamics.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Overview

Intratumoral therapy involves administering treatments directly into or near a tumor to ensure direct absorption by the tumor cells. This approach uses the tumor itself to trigger an immune response. By presenting antigens from the tumor cells, intratumoral immune therapies aim to attract immune cells to the tumor microenvironment. This primes T cells to launch a broad, systemic anti-tumor response, known as the abscopal effect. This method addresses the variations within and between tumors often seen in cancer. Many cancers are "cold," meaning they evade detection by the immune system. Intratumoral therapy aims to convert these cold tumors into "hot" tumors that exhibit inflammation, making them more accessible to T cells and enhancing the immune response against cancer. Additionally, this approach reduces off-target toxicities and allows for smaller medication doses per patient.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

Prevalent Cases of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Intratumoral Cancer Key Companies

Nanobiotix, Sirnaomics, Apexigen, Replimune, Merck & Co (Viralytics), Highlight Therapeutics, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, Intensity Therapeutics, DNAtrix, Treovir, Philogen, Lokon Pharma AB, Regeneron, Istari Oncology

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies

HENSIFY, STP705 (cotsiranib ), Sotigalimab (APX005M), RP1 (Vusolimogene Oderparepvec), V937 (CVA21/CAVATAK), BO-112, TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid), INT230-6 (cisplatin/vinblastine), DNX-2401 (tasadenoturev), G207, NIDLEGY (daromun; L19IL2 + L19TNF), LOAd703, Vidutolimod (CMP-001), Lerapolturev (Formerly Known as PVSRIPO)

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market

Several treatment options are currently used to combat cancer, including immunotherapy, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted drug therapy, hormone therapy, and other modalities. However, not all patients respond positively to these treatments, as resistance often develops. One notable challenge in current immunotherapy is its heavy focus on adaptive immunity, potentially neglecting innate immunity. While combination therapies can address some of these issues, the side effects of multi-drug regimens can be substantial.

IMLYGIC (T-Vec), developed by Amgen, marked a significant milestone as the first oncolytic virus to receive approval from the US FDA. Authorized in 2015, it was approved for the localized treatment of inoperable cutaneous, subcutaneous, and nodal lesions in patients with recurrent melanoma following initial surgical procedures. In December 2015, the European Commission (EC) also approved its use in adults with unresectable melanoma exhibiting regional or distant metastasis (Stage IIIB, IIIC, and IVM1a), excluding bone, brain, lung, or other visceral involvement.

DELYTACT is a revolutionary triple-mutated herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) engineered to replicate exclusively within cancer cells. These customized viruses, known as oncolytic immunotherapies, selectively propagate within tumor cells until they cause cell lysis (cell death). Following lysis, additional viruses are released to target more tumor cells. In 2021, the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) granted conditional and time-limited approval for its commercialization exclusively within hospital trial sites, focusing on treating malignant glioma patients for a 7-year duration.

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the intratumoral cancer therapies market are expected to shift in the coming years. The potential of these therapies lies in their ability to convert low mutational load tumors, or "cold tumors," into high mutational load tumors, known as "hot tumors." This transformation increases the number of patients eligible for PD-1/L-1 therapies, offering new hope for those previously considered non-responsive. As the diversity of tumor cases rises, the global market for intratumoral cancer therapies strengthens. These innovative treatments enable synergistic drug combinations, which promise significant market impact and improved patient survival rates. Their potential application across various solid tumors further enhances their attractiveness, making this approach highly promising in the fight against cancer.

The intratumoral cancer therapies pipeline is robust, with many potential therapies under investigation. It is anticipated that this treatment space will significantly impact the market during the forecast period. The introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and better diagnostic rates is expected to drive growth in the intratumoral cancer therapies market in the 7MM.

However, several factors may hinder this market's growth. Enhancing and advancing clinical trials for intratumoral immunotherapy requires addressing numerous critical needs, including logistics, staffing, resource allocation, and bed availability. Dosing regimens and drug administration frequency are not yet well-defined, posing challenges for healthcare providers and patients. Additionally, accessing specific tumor sites remains difficult, as many tumors are not easily reachable for intratumoral therapies. The limited commercial success of IMLYGIC highlights the substantial hurdles that new intratumoral therapies may face during the approval process. These issues underscore the complexities and multifaceted nature of advancing intratumoral immunotherapy in clinical trials and patient care.

Moreover, intratumoral cancer therapies pose a significant economic burden and can disrupt patients' overall well-being and quality of life. Market growth may also be affected by the failure and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. Additionally, undiagnosed and unreported cases, along with a lack of awareness about the disease, may impact the growth of the intratumoral cancer therapies market.

Scope of the Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Report:

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Companies: Nanobiotix, Sirnaomics, Apexigen, Replimune, Merck & Co (Viralytics), Highlight Therapeutics, OncoSec Medical Incorporated, Intensity Therapeutics, DNAtrix, Treovir, Philogen, Lokon Pharma AB, Regeneron, Istari Oncology, and others

Key Intratumoral Cancer Therapies: HENSIFY, STP705 (cotsiranib ), Sotigalimab (APX005M), RP1 (Vusolimogene Oderparepvec), V937 (CVA21/CAVATAK), BO-112, TAVO (tavokinogene telseplasmid), INT230-6 (cisplatin/vinblastine), DNX-2401 (tasadenoturev), G207, NIDLEGY (daromun; L19IL2 + L19TNF), LOAd703, Vidutolimod (CMP-001), Lerapolturev (Formerly Known as PVSRIPO), and others

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Therapeutic Assessment: Intratumoral Cancer Therapies current marketed and Intratumoral Cancer Therapies emerging therapies

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Dynamics: Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market drivers and Intratumoral Cancer Therapies market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

