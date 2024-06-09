Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Attends Senior Officials' Meetings on East Asian Cooperation

From June 7 to 8, 2024, the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Senior Officials' Meeting, the East Asia Summit (EAS) Senior Officials' Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Senior Officials' Meeting were held in Vientiane, Laos. Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong led a delegation to attend these meetings.

Sun Weidong stated at the meeting that China is now making every effort to advance Chinese modernization, and is willing to share opportunities with regional countries for common development. All parties should keep regional cooperation in the right direction, and support ASEAN unity and centrality; establish a correct understanding of stable and positive interactions, and view each other as partners rather than rivals; follow the right path of openness and inclusiveness, build consensus, handle differences properly, and promote practical cooperation with in-depth progress.

Sun Weidong said, all parties should stay committed to the status of APT as the main channel of East Asian cooperation, advance regional economic integration, enhance crisis response capabilities, promote sustainable development, and strengthen social and cultural exchanges; stay committed to the positioning of the EAS as a "strategic forum led by leaders", advance political security and economic and social development in a balanced manner, and create a truly constructive platform for exchanges and cooperation; stay committed to the original intention of the ARF, uphold principles such as mutual respect, accommodating the comfort of all parties, and non-interference in internal affairs, strengthen confidence-building measures, and steadily carry out preventive diplomacy.

Sun Weidong sternly refuted the attacks and smears made by certain countries against the Chinese side on issues related to China including the South China Sea, and emphasized that the Taiwan question and issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang are China's internal affairs that brook no external interference. Sun Weidong also elaborated on China's principled positions on issues such as the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Ukraine crisis, the Korean Peninsula, and Myanmar.

On the sidelines of the meetings, Sun Weidong paid a courtesy call on Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith, and met with senior officials of relevant countries on ASEAN affairs. They had an exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest and concern.