Three Tier 1 Operators and SEI Launch Next-gen S905X5M AI-SR Android 14 ATV Box with Popular Streaming Apps in September
SEI Robotics, with three Tier 1 Operators, to launch the S905X5M AI-SR Android 14 ATV Box. Featuring popular streaming apps and advanced 4K video upscaling.
For a decade, SEI leads in Android TV Boxes with Amlogic chipsets. Proud to partner with 3 Tier 1 Operators on Next-gen S905X5M project.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEI Robotics, a Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partner of Google and a global end-to-end solutions provider for Android TV and Smart Home IoT, announces the upcoming launch of the next-generation S905X5M AI-SR Android 14 ATV Box in collaboration with three major Tier 1 Operators. Featuring popular streaming apps, the 4K box is powered by the advanced Amlogic S905X5M (6nm) chipset and will be available in September.
— stated Jeff Y, CEO of SEI Robotics.
"For the past decade, SEI has consistently led the way in developing the world's leading Android TV Boxes using the most advanced Amlogic chipsets. We are proud to partner with three Tier 1 Operators in launching the Next-gen S905X5M project," stated Jeff Y, CEO of SEI Robotics. "As always, we are committed to delivering the first global projects with Google and Netflix certifications, ensuring cutting-edge audio-visual experiences and services."
The Next-gen S905X5M ATV Box boasts breakthrough video upscaling technology, transforming standard definition content to high definition and HD to near-4K quality. Additionally, the latest QMS technology enhances gaming smoothness and creates an immersive entertainment experience with popular streaming apps.
➤ Advanced Performance
The S905X5M ATV Box boasts a quad-core Cortex-A55 architecture, 30K DMIPS, and an ARM Mali-G310 V2 HDR GPU. This chipset delivers 25% more powerful CPU performance and 130% more powerful GPU performance than the S905X4, enhancing refresh rates during streaming and gaming for a more realistic, smoother, and immersive entertainment experience.
▶️ UI Refresh Rate Comparison Video
Watch the UI refresh rate comparison video: https://youtu.be/cWUhzWmomnk
The S905X5M ATV Box utilizes a fast AMFC engine for quick boot-up and app launch times. Built on a 2nd-generation advanced 6nm process, the chipset delivers 30K DMIPS of processing power, while consuming 50% less energy compared to its predecessor, making it more eco-friendly.
▶️ Boot-Up Time Comparison Video
Check out the boot-up time comparison video: https://youtu.be/msxGx21SjEU
➤ Breakthrough Visual Quality with AI-SR
With support for advanced technologies like AI-SR and High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) 2.1b, the S905X5M ATV Box enhances video resolution from standard 1080p HD to near-4K UHD. This translates to stunning visuals with exceptional clarity and detail, delivering a cinema-level visual experience.
▶️ AI-Super Resolution Video
Experience AI-Super Resolution in action: https://youtu.be/MdPMVCBBXaw
The S905X5M ATV Box supports the full-feature HDMI 2.1b standard and QMS for an enhanced video experience. In addition to Dolby Vision, the chip supports HDR10+ / HLG and 4Kp60 UHD video. With Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, and eARC support, the system delivers a cinematic audio-visual experience, offering flawless precision, heightened detail in both sound and picture quality, and seamless smoothness.
▶️ Quick Media Switching Video
See the quick media switching feature in action: https://youtu.be/bbEcnisliwQ
🔗 About SEI Robotics
Established in 2009, SEI Robotics is a smart hardware company and a global leader in developing and manufacturing Android TV, audio-visual, and IoT devices. As one of Google's Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partners, we focus on innovative Android TV products like ATV Soundbar, ATV Speakers, ATV HDMI Dongle, OTT & Hybrid Set-top boxes (STB), 4G/5G CPE Gateway, WIFI Mesh, and Home Security IoT. We have successfully collaborated with many Tier 1 international customers on multiple Android TV projects, audio-visual solutions, and Smart Home IoT Solutions. Our goal is always to deliver the best quality product on time. For more information, visit www.seirobotics.net.
Suki SUN
SEI Robotics Co.,Ltd.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
S905X5M Comparison Video