'Badge of Honor': Outstanding Tutors Recognized in New Award: CEO Ethan Putterman

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mountbattan Tutors, a leading tutoring company, is proud to announce the launch of the 'Badge of Honor' award, recognizing outstanding tutors who have made a significant impact in the lives of their students. The award, initiated by CEO Ethan Putterman , aims to honor and celebrate the dedication and hard work of tutors who go above and beyond to help their students achieve academic success.The 'Badge of Honor' award will be given to tutors who have demonstrated exceptional teaching skills, a passion for education, and a commitment to their students' growth and development. Nominations for the award will be open to students, parents, and colleagues, who can submit their recommendations highlighting the tutor's exceptional qualities and achievements. The winners will be selected by a panel of experts in the education field and will be announced at an annual ceremony.Ethan Putterman, CEO of Mountbattan Tutors, believes that tutors play a crucial role in shaping the future of their students. He says, "We are excited to launch the 'Badge of Honor' award to recognize and appreciate the hard work and dedication of tutors who have made a positive impact on their students' lives. We understand the importance of quality education and the role tutors play in achieving it. This award is our way of saying thank you to these unsung heroes of education."A part of the 'Putting Families First' program, the 'Badge of Honor' award is a testament to Mountbattan Tutors' commitment to providing top-notch education and support to students. The company has been a leader in the tutoring industry, offering personalized and effective tutoring services to students of all ages and levels. With this award, Mountbattan Tutors hopes to inspire and motivate tutors to continue their exceptional work and make a difference in the lives of their students. For more information about the 'Badge of Honor' award, please visit the Mountbattan Tutors website.More generally, the 'Putting Families First' program has received widespread recognition and has set a new standard for tutoring companies. Mountbattan Tutors continues to prioritize the well-being and academic success of their students by involving families in their tutoring approach. This program serves as a testament to the company's commitment to providing quality education and support to students.Based in Chicago, founded in 2021, Aventura Tutors and The College King operate Mountbattan Tutors and 'Putting Families First' will be a priority for all three ventures, according to Ethan Putterman.As a leader in the education industry, Ethan Putterman has always been passionate about promoting gender equality and empowering women, especially. With the launch of this award, he hopes to not only recognize the hard work and dedication of women in college tutoring, but also to inspire and encourage more women to pursue careers in this field. Putterman's dedication to providing equal opportunities for women in higher education has been evident through his work in college tutoring where he has been CEO of Mountbattan Tutors and Foghorn Tutors since 2021.Building on the success of almost twenty five years of experience working in advanced education, Dr. Putterman highlights the importance of a winning solution that goes beyond core educational models and, prior, test preparation to achieve success at university today. Students demand a vast range of services to help gain admittance into top-flight colleges and score highly in first three years of college. In the past, Dr. Putterman also taught courses on Friedrich Nietzsche, Jean-Paul Sartre, Albert Camus, and Simone de Beauvoir in his YouTube development series, The Existentialist Cafe. He is the author of 'Rousseau, Law and the Sovereignty of the People,' (Cambridge University Press, 2010).

