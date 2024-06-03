Mountbattan Tutors Offers Summer Discount on College Tutoring: CEO Ethan Putterman

Share This Article

News Provided By

Ethan Putterman CEO Foghorn Tutors Ethan Putterman CEO Foghorn Tutors Ethan Putterman,CEO Foghorn Tutors

Mountbattan Tutors New Discounts For June and July: CEO Ethan Putterman

Mountbattan and Foghorn Tutors Offers Summer Discounts” — Ethan Putterman

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the school year comes to an end and students prepare for summer break, CEO Ethan Putterman has announced that Mountbattan Tutors and Foghorn Tutors will be offering a special discount for their college tutoring services. This discount aims to provide students with the opportunity to continue their academic progress during the summer months.With the recent disruptions on many college campuses, a number of students have fallen behind in their studies and are in need of additional support. As a result, Mountbattan Tutors and Foghorn Tutors have decided to offer a 15% discount on all their tutoring services for the summer. This includes one-on-one tutoring, group sessions, and online tutoring options.CEO Ethan Putterman believes that this discount will not only benefit students academically, but also financially. He stated, "We understand the financial strain that many families have faced during these challenging times. Our goal is to make our tutoring services more accessible and affordable for those who need it the most." This discount will be available to all students, regardless of their academic level or subject area.Mountbattan Tutors and Foghorn Tutors have a team of highly qualified and experienced tutors who are dedicated to helping students achieve their academic goals. With this summer discount, they hope to make a positive impact on the lives of students and their families. Interested students can visit The College King.com for more information and to schedule a session.This summer discount from Mountbattan Tutors and Foghorn Tutors is a testament to their commitment to providing quality education and support to students. As the world continues to navigate through these uncertain times, this discount serves as a beacon of hope for students who are determined to excel in their studies. Don't miss out on this opportunity and take advantage of the summer discount today.About Dr. Ethan Putterman, Founder of Mountbattan and Foghorn TutorsDr. Ethan Putterman is an Educational Consultant based out of Miami, Florida and Chicago Illinois. After three decades as a professor, Dr. Putterman uses his experiences in education to re-evaluate inefficiencies that exist when it comes to the university admissions process. Currently working as an independent education consultant in Miami, he takes pride in helping students navigate the system.Building on the success of almost twenty five years of experience working in advanced education, Dr. Putterman highlights the importance of a winning solution that goes beyond core educational models and, prior, test preparation to achieve success at university today. Students demand a vast range of services to help gain admittance into top-flight colleges and score highly in first three years of college.

Ethan Putterman on Tutoring