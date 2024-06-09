HCM City hosts international jewellery expo  

VIETNAM, June 9 -

HCM CITY — The 18th Việt Nam International Jewellery Exhibition opened at Nguyễn Du Stadium in HCM City on June 8.

IJV Exhibition has brought together more than 50 domestic and foreign enterprises, including jewellery brands from Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Poland, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

Products on display include diamonds, gemstones, pearls, gold ornaments, fine jewellery collections, jewellery tools and equipment.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hoàng Thế Ngữ, chairman of the Việt Nam Gemstone Association, said the expo is a major trade promotion event that helps Vietnamese gemstone and jewellery producers and traders seek potential partners and expand markets.

The potential of Việt Nam’s gemstone market is substantial, Ngữ said.

The country boasts rich resources with diverse geology, encompassing numerous high-quality gemstone mines such as ruby, sapphire, spinel, aquamarine, and topaz. The country’s gemstone mines are assessed to have large reserves, capable of sustaining long-term extraction needs, he said.

The demand for gemstones within the country is increasing, particularly in the fields of jewellery and feng shui.

Việt Nam has been expanding its gemstone exports to many countries, including Japan, Thailand, European countries and the US.

Organised by VINEXAD and World Trade Fair Ltd, the expo will run until June 11. — VNS