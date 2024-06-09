News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to S7 Icy Bubble in Honolulu

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO S7 ICY BUBBLE IN HONOLULU

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 7, 2024 24-077

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down S7 Icy Bubble, located at 555 N. King Street, due to multiple violations.

The food establishment operated by Young Dreams Sales Inc., received the red placard on June 5 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and all violations are resolved.

During the June 5 routine inspection, a DOH inspector noted critical violations including:

All potentially hazardous foods in the main cold holding unit were above 41 F.

No hand soap at the hand sinks in the food prep area or the restroom.

No disposable towels at the hand sinks in the food prep area or the restroom.

Hand sink in the food prep area was blocked with two containers and lids at the start of the inspection.

Dishware and utensils were not sanitized after washing and before use.

Boba hot-holding temperature in the open rice cooker was observed at 106 F. Hot-holding temperature must be 135 F or hotter.

The next follow-up inspection date has not yet been determined.

The DOH requires food establishments to follow clear permit requirements and Hawaiʻi food safety laws. Food establishments that fail to comply with DOH requirements risk causing or spreading foodborne diseases to customers and employees.

Foodborne disease cases can range from mild to severe. Common symptoms of foodborne diseases include nausea, vomiting, fever, headache, diarrhea, and cramps. The onset of symptoms may begin in as little as an hour or take multiple days to develop.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to https://health.hawaii.gov/san/



